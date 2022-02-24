Zoë Kravitz: Who is the actress from The Batman?

when we think of Zoe Kravitz we can’t help but remember his powerful performances in acclaimed series and movies like in ‘Big Little Lies’, But how much do you know about the most sensual and rebellious faces in Hollywood? If you want to know much more about the new actress who will give life to cat womanthen read on and discover everything you need to know about her.

Who is Zoë Kravitz?

Zoe Isabella Kravitz Born on December 1, 1988, she is currently 33 years old as one of the most energetic and talented actresses of her generation.

In less than two decades, she has participated in 41 series and films, making her debut in 2007 as Charlotte in the acclaimed film ‘No Reservations’, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhart, but it was not until 2011 that his talent captivated the world with his participation in ‘X-Men: First Class’ along with James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Bacon, Rose Byrne and Michael Fassbender, (with whom he had a brief but passionate relationship).

Actress and model, Zoë Kravitz is the most promising celebrity of the last decade.

After debuting in the world of superheroes, he became a fundamental member of the saga. ‘diverging’ alongside Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Ansel Elgort and Kate Winslet. Thus, establishing a successful career in the action and science fiction genre, we saw her in one of the best cult films in history, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ alongside Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult and Rosie Huntington.

Moving away a bit from her comfort zone, the actress debuted in the magical world of Harry Potter and gave life to Leta Lestrange in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, being the cornerstone of the plot in 2018. But it was not thanks to his participation in ‘Big Little Lies’ in 2017 that Zoe Kravitz She was considered much more seriously as an actress, as her profound performance in the hit HBO drama series made the world aware of her true acting talent.