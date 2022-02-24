Zoe Kravitz And Robert Pattinson Star In The London Premiere Of The Batman

The actress, 33, who plays Catwoman, walked the red carpet in a stunning cut-out dress that showed off her graceful figure.

Zoe showed off her natural complexion with slicked back hair and eyeliner to complete the look.

Zoe Kravitz / Pennsylvania

Green earrings, featuring dangling pearls, framed Zoe’s face.

Meanwhile, Robert, 35, wore an oversized gray blazer with matching pants to the special screening of the film, in which he plays Batman.

She paired the outfit with a black turtleneck on the red carpet.

Robert Pattinson / Pennsylvania

Zoe and Bruce Wayne actor Robert were in high spirits as they posed for photographers, both individually and for joint snaps, as well as with the rest of the cast.

The co-stars shared a laugh and chatted on the red carpet, linking arms as they moved around the venue.

Other stars in attendance included Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and director Matt Reeves.

The cast of Batman / Pennsylvania

The film will become the longest film in the franchise, at almost three hours in length.

The highly anticipated one is said to run for two hours and 55 minutes, including eight minutes of credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. insiders confirmed the post’s runtime last month, making it the longest-running solo Batman film yet.

The Batman will open in theaters on March 4.

Lorraine Ashbourne, Andy Serkis and Louis Serkis / Pennsylvania

The film is the last in the DC Comics franchise.

Zoe Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman, which was previously played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway.

The former The Twilight Saga star was officially cast as Batman in May 2019, following the departure of Ben Affleck.