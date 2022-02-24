Young Kim Kardashian was identical to her daughter Chicago West

Of all the moments and anecdotes that kim kardashian shares on her Instagram account —where she amasses more than 287 million followers—, it is the moments in the most absolute privacy with her children that receive the most love from her fans. Because if something is constantly made clear by the 41-year-old celebrity, it is that she, apart from being a real money-maker in any business field, is a mother. A dedicated mother who has been taken out by her fans a reasonable resemblance with one of its offspring, specifically with chicago westfour years old.

The photo that has revolutionized his Instagram profile is a photograph that he uploaded last Tuesday to pay tribute to his father, Robert Kardashian, who died almost 20 years ago. “Birthday selfie with my dad! We took this photo this very day in an Armenian restaurant in 1998 for his birthday […] I feel you with me all the time as if you were an angel. Thank you for always guiding me and protecting me”, commented the businesswoman. An emotional snapshot that was almost overshadowed in the comments section by the aforementioned resemblance to Chicago.

Two drops of water?

Although this is not the first time that his followers have noticed the obvious resemblance that mother and daughter have with each other. Already last January, said resemblance became news when Kardashian uploaded this image…

Which was quickly compared to this other one of the little one… it’s two drops of water!

Chicago is one of the four children that Kardashian has with Kanye West, whom she divorced last year and with whom she is now going through an unprecedented media storm due to the controversial attitude he adopted after confirming Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson. The other three children they have in common are North, eight years old —being the most present in social networks—; Saint, six and Psalm, just two years old.

