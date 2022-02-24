Yesterday’s Valley Lottery Results, Wednesday, February 23: Last Draw 4620

The Valley Lottery has already played its last Draw No. 4620 of YESTERDAY, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Find out the RESULTS and numbers that fell in this one for all of Colombia.

Yesterday’s Valley Lottery Grand Prize winning number was: 5141 series 119. The other winning numbers can be seen AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

Valley Lottery from YESTERDAY has a new raffle at 10:30 p.m. This will be issue No. 4620 from Colombia.

This game has interesting economic prizes for those who match the winning numbers. The jackpot is 5,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes that offer more possibilities of becoming a millionaire.

The draw takes place every Wednesday, always at the same time. Although holidays will not be drawn, they will be postponed until the next business day.

The results will be published a while after the end of the draw, which begins at 10:30 p.m. Colombian time. All the numbers that fell can be found BY CLICKING HERE.

Valley Lottery: this is the Major Prize and the dry ones for the weekly draws

What time does the next Lottery del Valle draw start and when will it be?

