Yes, Patches also appears in Elden Ring

Elden Ring may outwardly resemble Dark Souls, but it’s a very different beast in terms of narrative and lore. That’s not to say there aren’t connecting points between From Software’s new action RPG, Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, and even Armored Core.

Obviously, from here on there is a small Elder Ring Spoiler. If you don’t want to know anything, absolutely nothing, about the script before you start playing, I don’t know what you’re doing reading this.

In a recent round of Elden Ring pre-matches, a streamer named ChusoMMontero chanced upon Patches while exploring a dungeon. The character appears moments after the player opens a treasure chest. The streaming was quickly interrupted, but not before giving us a good look at Patches first.

Patches is a desperately familiar face to all fans of From Software games. His debut dates back to a PS2 game called Shadow Tower Abyss, but his first known appearance is in Armored Core. In that game there is a rival driver by the name of Patch the Good Luck and an unusual habit of shooting from the air instead of fighting face to face.

The following year, in Demon’s Souls, we discover a character named Patches the Hyena. He is a treacherous coward who tries to lure the protagonist into compromising situations to try to kill him and loot his corpse. In his two star appearances he apologizes to the player if he survives and, if you don’t kill him, he ends up setting up a small shop. In the PS5 remake, the designers gave him a new face, something that was not very liked by some fans, but I must grant that it is a face that you want to hit from minute one.

A certain Trusty Patches (the same damn guy) shows up again in Dark Souls. His appearances largely depend on the player’s progress. Again, he tries to trick the player with the promise of treasure only to end up throwing the player off some cliff. If the player controls his desire to open it, he ends up setting up a store in the initial area.

Many players’ favorite Patches cameo takes place in Bloodborne. In the depths of the Lovecraftian nightmare that is that game you find a Patches the Spider, which is the one we all know, but with a spider body. Initially he appears behind a door and delivers an important item to the player, but later we can interact with him face to face and, of course, he ends up throwing us off a cliff full of bugs.

Finally, in 2016, Dark Souls 3 welcomes the character again, this time under the name of Unbreakable Patches. Here he continues with his deadly tricks and even steals another character’s armor. However, the character ends up finding a tailor-made ending in the expansion. If you haven’t seen it yet, I highly recommend you watch this VaatiVidya video about Patches’ journey.