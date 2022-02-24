Yalitza Aparicio, Salma Hayek, Selena Gomez and more stars will be part of TelevisaUnivision’s new ViX+ streaming platform

Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez, Yalitza Aparicio, Selena Gomez and more stars will be part of the new streaming platform

After the merger of Televisa and Univision from where he was born TelevisaUnivisionthe streaming platform has been presented ViX that promises to offer more than 50 thousand hours of content in Spanish.

The two-tier service will include ViX, a free ad-supported product (AVOD) to launch on March 31 with 100 channels in an electronic program guide and an experience with extensive video on demand (VOD) content; and an option under model of subscription (SVOD), ViX+, with premium content including “ViX+ Originals” and exclusive soccer, scheduled for release in the second half of 2022. The beta version of the streaming application is available to select users in the United States and Mexico starting today.

“With the content and capabilities of TelevisaUnivision integrated, we are perfectly positioned to offer a revolutionary streaming service to the nearly 600 million Spanish-speakers around the world. It will be the first time that our global audience will have a high-quality streaming experience that offers a huge variety of world-class entertainment, sports and news produced in Spanish and for Spanish speakers,” he said. Wade DavisChief Executive Officer of Televisa Univision.

The new service will be launched in the United States, Mexico and most Latin American countries, and will be available on the main platforms and on the vix.com portal. The company’s current streaming options, PrendeTV, Blim TV and the previous version of VIX (AVOD), acquired in 2021, will be seamlessly incorporated into the new ViX platform in the coming months, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for users. .

“We are uniquely poised to launch the first global Spanish-language streaming service on this scale. With the integration of Televisa and Univision, our collective history gives us an incredible experience in reaching the Spanish-speaking audience, and we will use these learnings to offer a premium streaming service to the hundreds of millions of Spanish-speakers around the world. world who want to see the diversity of their cultures, language, interests and experiences authentically represented and reflected on screen,” he said. Pierluigi GazzoloPresident and Chief Transformation Officer of Televisa Univision.

ViX+ will include exclusive productions developed by some of the best creators and storytellers in Spanish. Today TelevisaUnivision announced a new alliance with Ventanarosa Productions of Salma Hayek Pinault for a preferential access agreement (first look deal) for two years, to produce exclusive films in Spanish. The company had previously announced exclusive preferential access agreements with 3Pas Studios, the company of Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odeland Maria Duenasas well as a new original documentary series produced by Selena Gomezand agreements with Mario Vargas Llosa, Santiago Lemon and Ben Silverman from propagate.

Some of the programs that are developed for ViX+:

“The marked time”: From Televisa’s intellectual property video library, this anthology is a remake of the 1980s horror series “La Hora Marcada,” which launched the careers of some of Mexico’s most acclaimed filmmakers, including Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Emmanuel Lubezki. Once again, this franchise will show the work of a new wave of writers and directors of the genre in Latin America, with a fresh approach to this classic work. (Production: W Studios).

“my neighbor the poster”: From Executive Producer Selena Gomez, this true-crime documentary series tells the complex and intriguing story of a murder that upended a sleepy suburban Texas town and sparked a multi-year international investigation. (Production: July Moon Productions and Blackfin).

Biographical series of Pedro Infante and María Félix: Two biographical series that present the lives of two acclaimed Mexican idols, Pedro Infante and María Félix, “La Doña”. (Production: Televisa Studios).

“I want your life”: As part of a preferential access agreement with Ventanarosa Productions of Salma Hayek Pinault, this romantic fantasy set in the world of soccer is a wonderful tale about a superfan who wakes up one day in the body of a famous soccer superstar and realizes that his favorite sport isn’t all fun and games. (Production: Ventanarosa Productions).

“presences“: Starring Yalitza Aparicionominated for an Oscar, and Albert Ammann, this suspenseful horror story features the strange things that happen after a man decides to grieve the death of his wife in the woods. A Dream Assignment creation directed and produced by Luis Mandoki (“Message in a Bottle”, “When a Man Loves a Woman”, “Innocent Voices”). Text/ Photos: La Opinion Editorial Office / https://laopinion.com/ Photo: Internet/ TELEVISAUNIVISION