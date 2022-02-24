Women’s team receives multimillion dollar compensation

Getty Megan Rapinoe and the US women’s team after winning her fourth World Cup

The United States women’s national soccer team has reached a settlement in its equal pay lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation.

The two sides announced the deal in a court filing Tuesday. According to a report by Yahoo! Sports, the US federation will pay $22 million in a lump sum payment and an additional $2 million will be put into a fund to go to USWNT players after their playing careers end. Each former USWNT player can request a maximum of $50,000 from the fund.

The agreement is official once a new collective agreement is finalized between the two parties. It comes after the USWNT filed an appeal to reverse a 2020 decision that dismissed parts of the lawsuit against the federation.

“There’s no real justice in this other than it never happening again,” midfielder Megan Rapinoe said in an interview with ESPN. “With the arrangement of working conditions and this arrangement that depends on a collective bargaining agreement that will have the same salary in the future, there is no other way to see it than just a monumental victory for women’s sports and women’s soccer, in particular”.

Why did they want fair contracts?

Contracts between national team players and US Soccer and men’s players and the USSF have been structured differently. Male players have been compensated based on their call-ups to the national team and their appearances in matches. The women’s team had 16 full-time players contracted to the USSF on base salary, while others were compensated through a pay-per-play system.

Players from the world champion team filed the class action suit saying they were underpaid compared to their less successful male counterparts. The pay gap, the women on the team said, was due to gender discrimination and the players had initially asked for more than $60 million in back pay. The May 2020 dismissal applied to allegations of unequal pay for women, although the fight continued after the immediate appeal of that decision by the USWNT.

In addition to lesser financial compensation, the USWNT players also alleged that their playing and travel conditions were worse than those of the men’s national team players. The men’s team has long played its home football games on natural grass, while the women’s team has played some on artificial grass. The players also requested charter flights like the ones the men’s team received for their games.

The working conditions portion of the USWNT lawsuit was settled in late 2020.

The women’s case was so persuasive that the men’s players’ union said over the summer that the women deserved to be paid more. The United States women are the No. 1 team in the FIFA world rankings and have won four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals. Those four World Cup wins include the last two tournaments in 2015 and 2019. The USMNT failed to make it to the 2018 World Cup.

