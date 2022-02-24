With nothing on top Jennifer Lawrence took the sighs | Reform

Thanks to a photograph that has been circulating on social media about Jennifer Lawrence is that her millions of followers have been left wanting more, because the beautiful actress left very little to the imagination of users.

The 30-year-old American film and television actress, Jennifer Lawrence, took her big step to world stardom in 2011 when she played the role of Mystique in the movie X-Men: First Generation and since then the career of the North America has been in constant growth.

No doubt Lawrence She is one of the most beautiful women in the film industry and that is how film producers and brands bid to hire the native of Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States.

In recent days, a photograph of Jennifer Lawrence began to circulate with great force on social networks, taking all the sighs of her millions of fans.

And in fact in it you can see the beautiful blonde posing on a bed and with opaque microfiber tights.

This image of Jennifer was shared by one of the many fan accounts on the Instagram social network dedicated exclusively to her life.

Since it is worth mentioning to Internet users that unfortunately the North American still does not have an official account on that platform.

As expected, this aforementioned publication, whose main protagonist is the beautiful girl, quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Jennifer ShraderLawrence He began his artistic career with occasional jobs on television, until he landed one of the main roles in the series The Bill Engvall Show.

However, her work in independent films, including The Burning Plain and Winter’s Bone, was responsible for promoting her career as an actress.

His leading performance in Winter’s Bone gave him the recognition of specialized critics, receiving multiple film awards and an Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination.

It was thus that at twenty years of age, she became the third youngest actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, which she won two years later for her performance as Tiffany Maxwell in Silver Linings Playbook at the 85 .th edition of the awards, becoming the second youngest actress to receive it.

For this performance she also won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award and the following year she received critical acclaim, won the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and was again nominated for an Oscar as best supporting actress for her role. supporting role in American Hustle, becoming the youngest actress to earn three nominations.

It is worth mentioning that she achieved international recognition in June 2011 when she played the role of Mystique in the film X-Men: First Generation and in 2012 when she played the heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by the writer Suzanne. Collins, for which he also received critical acclaim.

Furthermore, the works of Lawrence Until now, they have led her to be defined by Rolling Stone magazine as “the most talented young actress in the United States”.

And then in April 2013, Time magazine included her in the list of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World” and she has been repeatedly mentioned by Forbes magazine as one of the highest earning celebrities annually.

