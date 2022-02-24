Windows 11 will stop supporting WiFi type WEP and WPA/WPA2 TKIP

eye if you have Windows 11 because a future update will cause the operating system to stop supporting WiFi WEP and WPA/WPA2 TKIP networksso you will not be able to connect to the Internet if your network device, in this case, it could be a router, uses any of these protocols.

Currently, there are more modern security protocols, so WEP and TKIP standards are already a bit old and soon they will be discarded by Windows 11, which will cause the system to automatically block any connection that uses them.

In fact, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557 no longer supports these connections as we mentioned the other day when we talked about everything that’s new in this version of Windows, but the good news is that there’s still some time until it arrives.

And it is not a version that all users already have, but Insider Preview builds preview what’s coming soon to Windows 11so this important innovation will probably come to a new version of Windows 11 soon.

How to force close an app in Windows 11

In a way, this forces users to use more current and secure security protocols. This shouldn’t be a problem if you have a router with standard WPA2 or even WPA3although the latter protocol is present in newer devices.

Most routers today already have one of these standards, so you should not worry about it, unless you have a very old router at home, so you should consider changing it to a more modern one that has WPA2 or WPA3.

This is a common practice, Microsoft already at the time also blocked WiFi connections that used WEP and TKIP, and this is something that happened in 2019, so the Bet on more secure Wi-Fi networks It is more than evident with this decision.

So now you know, coming soon Windows 11 won’t let you connect to WiFi WEP and WPA/WPA2 TKIP networksit is a security measure more than anything else, so make sure you have a moderately modern router and that it is not too old, at least more than 10 years old.

Windows 11 update for download: solution