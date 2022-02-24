Will Smith turns 53

Will Smith He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood; today is long tablecloths because he is turning 53.

Actor, producer and singer He became famous when he starred in “The fresh prince of Bel Air”. However, one of her most successful films is “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

These are 10 facts about Will Smith

1. His real name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 1968. The second son of Willard Carroll Smith Sr. and Caroline Bright, lived through the divorce of his parents when he was 13 years old.

2. The actor has been married twice; the first with Sheree Zampinoin 1992 (they divorced 3 years later) and the second with Jada Pinkett, in 1997.

3. When quincy jones He proposed to accept the star of “The fresh prince of Bel Air”, Will was in great financial trouble. Smith, who was engaged in rap, had a tax debt of 2.8 million dollars.

4. Will Met Jada Pinkett, his current wife, when she auditioned for “The fresh prince of Bel-Air”. The difference in height was not an impediment for her love: he is 1.88 and she is 1.52 centimeters.

5. He is a big fan of “Stone cold”, steve austin, world wrestling champion. The also actor inspired him to create the role of him in “Hancock”.

6. In 1997 he recorded his version of “Just the two of us”, the theme of Grover Washington Jr. He dedicated the song to his eldest son, Treyand to Caroline and Willard, her parents.

7. He released his autobiography, titled Will, where he talked about his early life, the way his career as a rapper developed, and his transformation into “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

8. The actor, who is nicknamed “Mr July”, has 3 children: Willard Carroll, “Trey” Smithalmost 29 years old, Jaden Christopher Syre 25 and Willow Reign Smithwho will turn 21 in October.

9. In 2006, Will and his 8-year-old son, Jaden, starred together in The Pursuit of Happyness, the film based on the life of Chris Gardner. For this film he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

10. Smith, who has 55.4 million followers, can put together a Rubik’s cube in a minute and was a millionaire before he was 20 years old.

With information from El Espectador.