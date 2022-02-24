Why EA could part ways with FIFA very soon

Image : EA

EA has built a great reputation in the world of video games for a variety of titles, but above all, for the different sports series that it has been launching each year. And of all, one stands out very different from the rest: FIFA. Well, it’s possible that both stop going hand in hand.

The news has jumped after the leak of the comments of the CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, who would have explained why the company is considering ending its license agreement with FIFA, a news that would not be entirely surprising, since EA said in october that it was reviewing its deal with FIFA and considering changing the name of the title of its popular soccer franchise.

As for the leaks, they reportedly occurred at a company meeting last November and were made public in a VGC report this week. There, Willson suggested that EA feels its FIFA brand deal is unnecessarily restrictive, while not providing enough value to the company. In the words of the CEO:

Basically, what we get from FIFA in a year without a World Cup is the four letters on the front of the box.

The company also has more than 300 license agreements that allow you to use the names and likenesses of players, teams and leagues without the need for an agreement with FIFA. The CEO suggested that in return, the FIFA deal places restrictions on what EA can do with its games:

We’ve had trouble creating game modes beyond 11v11 matches; associate with other brands not affiliated with FIFA; or to expand deeper and wider into the digital ecosystems around the fabric of football. FIFA is just the name on the box, but they have impeded our ability to branch out into areas that players want.

By the way, according to explained As the New York Times previously reported, the cost of the deal is also a key factor in the EA and FIFA negotiations. FIFA wants more than double what it currently gets from EA, bringing the value of the deal to more than $1 billion over four years. For Wilson:

We don’t want to pay more money than this license is worth. But it’s not about that, it’s really about our ability to deliver games and experiences that our fans want, in a timely manner.

Be that as it may, the NYT claims that EA and FIFA’s current 10-year contract will expire after this year’s World Cup in Qatar, which takes place between November 21 and December 18. After this, it is possible that EA and FI FA end a long and successful relationship. [The Verge]