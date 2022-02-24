Why cocoa is not enough to protect your lips from the cold

The cold not only threatens our skin, which these days requires more pampering than ever. Hydration, vitamins… Facial beauty treatments are a must in this age. However, although we often think about our complexion, we sometimes forget that our lips also suffer in the face of inclement weather.

That is why it is time to pay attention to them and shelter them as (really) they deserve. Because the lips are the first area of ​​your anatomy to complain about the cold. How? Drying out, cracking and losing any hint of juiciness.

This occurs because, in the words of cosmetologist Pedro Catalá, “the lips lack sebaceous glands and do not produce vitamin E (which is found naturally in sebum), which is why it is so difficult to protect them.”

Now, proper lip care may not be what you think. If you are limiting yourself to feeding them with cocoa or Vaselinewarns the also founder of TwelveBeauty that «mineral oil or paraffin, one of the most common ingredients in lip products, is not absorbed, it remains on the surface, producing a rebound effect”.

In addition, these formulas “usually contain camphor and menthol that provide a very pleasant sensation when applied, but are highly irritating substances,” adds the expert. Are there, therefore, alternatives to these traditional balms? The answer is yes.

Alternatives to cocoa

Nourishing and sheltering our lips properly is possible with products such as those called lip oilswhose formulas “are the only ones capable of regenerating and nourishing in depth without leaving a trace”, says Catalá.

For example, Hyaluroil Lip Treatment, a 100% natural oil in a format roll on what to Emma Watson has already conquered for a long time. Thanks to an artisan blend of regenerating oils infused with encapsulated hyaluronic acid, your lips will gain volume, elasticity, hydration and, of course, protection throughout the day.

What if in addition to taking care of the lips we can infuse them with volume? Insta Gorgeous Lipsfrom Sepai, is presented as a ‘magic pen‘. And with good reason, because as if it were this tool, this instant lip volumizer also repair and nourish.

It does so thanks to an interesting composition based on ceramides – which regenerate and protect the skin -, hyaluronic acid – which blurs wrinkles and rehydrates creating greater volume -, bakuchiol – a vegetable substitute for retinol – and two types of natural oil (from squalene and Zkhiu Mu).