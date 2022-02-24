Who has the most generous fortune? – The financial

The split between Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Kim Kardashian has become a media fight in the court of Los Angeles before which both request the custody of their four childrenin addition to the fact that the rapper recently gave him certain terms his wife in his intentions to get back your last name and change in your marital status to be legally recognized as a single woman.

West’s attorneys objected to the request by submitting documents to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, in which they assert that this could have adverse consequences for the singer’s estate. Given this, required Kim Kardashian to resubmit her petition with mandatory corrections after the three circumstances that ‘Ye’ argues in the ruling, to then schedule a hearing.

According to the magazine People these conditions are as follows: The first is that Kardashian must lose her marital privilege with Westwhich means that any communication between them could be part of the court file where to obtain evidence, as well as a possible new husband in case she were to marry again. This comes days after the musician published a private conversation in which his ex asks him to stop attacking her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The second is the demand that Kim not be able to access or be allowed to move the assets in funds and trusts that they have in common before they reach an arrangement for the distribution of their assets, although before their marriage they both signed a prenuptial agreement, which is why the defense of the businesswoman considers it unnecessary. In addition, it asks for a right of reimbursement that applies in the event that one dies, so the other must receive an economic amount that is owed to him in the process.

Who has the biggest fortune?

According to figures calculated by Forbesuntil mid-2021 the rapper had a fortune valued at 1.8 billion dollarswhile the socialite was first considered in the billion. However, there is a discrepancy according to the current amount stipulated by Celebrity Net Worth, a site that gives the interpreter of Praise God an estimate of 6.6 billion and to her 1.4 billionwith a profit of 80 million per year.

The reason why the quantities are so disparate is that in one the potential proceeds from West’s collaborations with Adidas and GAP, with whom they have contracts that cover the following years and must wait for the results of their sales. In both estimates, Kanye has a larger fortune than his ex-partner for his work at Yeezy, his real estate, properties, and his music catalog, which is valued at $90 million.

The musician is also a shareholder in Kim’s company called Skims. It is because of this body-shaping clothing firm that the businesswoman has considerably increased her accounts in recent years after the success of her makeup brand KKW Beautywhich he created in 2017 and three years later gave 20 percent to the Coty conglomerate for 200 million dollars.