Who are the children of Travis Baker and Kourtney Kardashian?

Since Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker announced his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian in October. social networks have celebrated this relationship, because despite looking so different they have complemented each other so well that They have become one of the most beloved couples in the show.

With funny photos of their trips and luxurious dinners, the famous have made their followers participate in the great love they have for each other and that they share for their children, fruit of their past relationships, but how many children they have and who their ex-partners are. Here we tell you.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went public with their relationship in January 2021

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Who are the children of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian was in a romantic relationship with actor and model Scott Disick from 2006 to 2015. As a result of their romance they had three children: Mason Dash, 12, Penelope Scotland, nine, and Reign Aston Disick, seven.

Kourtney Kardashian and the little ones Mason, Penelope

and Reign

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

For its part, The 46-year-old musician has two children with his ex-wife Shana Moakler, with whom he married in 2004. Landon and Alabama Barker, ages 19 and 17, respectively. Young people are usually active on social networks, mainly on Instagram.

Travis Barker with his children London and Alabama

Photo: Instagram @alabamaluellabarker

It should be noted that Travis lived for many years with Aitana Cecilia De La Hoya, the daughter that his ex Shanna Moakler had with Oscar De La Hoya. In fact, when the drummer has traveled with her girlfriend and her children, the young woman also accompanies them.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian plan to have a child

In recent days a rumor has emerged about the relationship of Travis Barker and the socialite who points out that they are thinking of having a child together, now that they have started with the wedding plans.

“Just as they got serious about their relationship, Kourt and Travis decided to try and get pregnant,” the insider told US Weekly.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October 2021

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

“Both are sure that it is the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how good Travis is with his own kids, and he’s also been such a gentleman to her and the kids she had with Scott Disick. They just love it. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them merging their families as one and they can’t wait,” she added.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started their relationship in early 2021 and just nine months later he proposed to her in a romantic ceremony surrounded by flowers and candles by the sea.