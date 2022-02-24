Where are gas pumps in Fortnite and how to destroy them?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 12 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to destroy gasoline pumps of the gas stations that are all over the island. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “destroy fuel pumps“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are gasoilna pumps:



Where are gas pumps in Fortnite Season 1?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must destroy a total of four gasoline pumps. We will find pumps in gas stations in these points of the island:

We will find gasoline pumps at the gas stations of these points on the map

To destroy a gas pump, just shoot it with any weapon, set it on fire nearby, throw an explosive, or hit it with your pickaxe (the latter is not highly recommended). There is a good chance that by destroying one of them, the others that are nearby will also be destroyed with the explosion of the first jet.

What gas pumps can only be destroyed once per matchthis means that indeed we may not be able to complete this quest if other players destroy them before uswhich is why we recommend you go quickly to any of the points marked on the map in this guide in order to get there first and destroy the pumps.

Try to land at a gas station near the end of the battle bus route; This way, there will be less chance of players falling (whether they are allies or enemies) who can destroy the gas pumps before you. As well We recommend shooting the pumps from afar, both for comfort and speed. The mission does not have much mystery except knowing where there are gas stations and gasoline pumps.