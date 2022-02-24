Where are Deep Past and Pawn Ship in Fortnite?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 12 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 ask us to visit motorboat one of these two areas: deep past or pawn boat. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “visit Deep Past or Pawn Shop on a speedboat“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are Deep Past and Pawnbroker:



Where are Deep Past and Pawn Ship in Fortnite Season 1?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must visit Past Profundo or Barco de Empeños while we are riding a motorboat. Deep Past is a robot arm of the end event from Season 9 Chapter 1 submerged southwest of the islandwhile Pawn Ship is a ship that appears randomly on the coast of the island in each game. We leave you a map with the location of Deep Past, and a point where there is a motorboat nearby:

Location of Deep Past and a nearby speedboat

As Pawn Boat appears randomly, the map just above this paragraph helps you to complete the mission in the simplest and most direct way; there is a speedboat near Deep Past. We get on it and go to the arm of the giant robot submerged in the water.

The mission only asks us to visit any of these two areas while we are riding a motorboatso that, in principle, the seat we go in should not matter. In other words: we should be able to complete this challenge by visiting any of these two places whether we are piloting a speedboat or riding in any of the three back seats.