When, where and at what time to see the ceremony?

Every year the event rewards the best of film and television, and in this new edition, big productions have the chance to win the long-awaited award. And precisely there is nothing left to see SAG Awards 2022of which we explain below when, where to see it and who are the nominees.

What is the ceremony about and what are the outstanding productions?

This Sunday, February 27, 2022, the 28th edition of the SAG Awards will be held. which will reward the great movies, series, actors and more of 2021.

It should be noted that the awards are given by the actors’ union to their own colleagues due to their performance in various productions. So they are a good way to predict who will win at the Oscars.

In this year’s edition, the HBO Max series, Succession and Mare Of Easttown the table of nominees in the series was taken. While The Power of the Dog he did between the movies.

Next, we explain when and where to see the SAG Awards 2022.

When and what time are the SAG Awards?

It will be broadcast live on Sunday February 27 from 22:00 (Chilean time). These will be held in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Where and how can the SAG Awards 2022 be seen live?

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on both TNT as in TBS. In addition, the ceremony is likely to be streamed online or on network apps after logging in with the respective TV service provider.

Who are the nominees?

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”