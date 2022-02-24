When does Kylie Cosmetics, by Kylie Jenner, arrive in Mexico?

Mexico.- One of the great requests among lovers of the world of beauty is that Kylie Jenner Launches Kylie Cosmeticsher successful line of cosmetics, in Mexico, and this will be a reality very soon, since Sephora will have it available very shortly.

Unexpectedly, the famous makeup store has announced that the launch of a request that has been made for quite some time is coming, advancing with edited images that it is kyliecosmeticswho joins your market.

And Kylie Jenner herself confirms it through a statement on her official accounts, where she announces that she is very proud to arrive in Mexico with her line Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin in alliance with Sephora, causing great emotion among her followers and lovers of the world of beauty.

“I am very proud to launch Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin in Mexico in partnership with Sephora,” Kylie Jenner shared through a press release. “My fans in Mexico have been asking for my makeup and skincare line for years so this is a great moment for me and I already want them to try the collection,” she added.

Kylie Cosmetics, by Kylie Jenner, arrives in Mexico with Sephora. Photo: Instagram

It will be from March 4 when Kylie Cosmetics arrives at the Sephora online store in Mexico. In this regard, Susana Navarrete, director of marketing at Sephora Mexico, expressed great emotion for bringing to Mexico the most important makeup line in the United States.

In the collection of Kylie Cosmetics for Sephora You will find vegan formulas free of animal cruelty, parabens, gluten or any ingredient that damages the skin. Beauty products such as the famous lipsticks, glosses, highlithers, eyeshadow palettes, pencils and its skincare collection are expected.

