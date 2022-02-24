What will happen on Wall Street after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine?

The outbreak of war in Ukraine could be like gasoline for the main concern of the market right now: inflation. Photo: Getty Images.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine and the reaction on world markets has not been long in coming: oil prices exceeded 100 dollars per barrel for the first time since 2014 and stock markets have plummeted. With this panorama, the big question that is in the air is: what is going to happen now with the economy and with the stock market?

A new war in the heart of Europe only adds fuel to the fire of a year 2022, young as it is, which is proving intense due to the losses that accumulate in the main world stock markets, with Wall Street in the lead.

And this movement of the Russian army in Ukraine further stirs up a situation dominated by uncertainty about inflation and interest rate hikes.

The most stable index on Wall Street, the S&P 500, entered the correction zone on Wednesday, accumulating a decline of more than 10% from its historical closing high on January 3. The Nasdaq tech index, meanwhile, has plunged more than 15% so far this year.

The influence of Russia and Ukraine goes beyond economic numbers

And what has happened so far on Wall Street is not because companies are too dependent on Russia or Ukraine.

The revenue exposure of companies in this comprehensive index to both countries is, on the whole, very low. From the data and analysis company, Factset, it is recalled that the combined income of the companies in this index to Russia and Ukraine is 1%.

Nor is it that from an economic point of view Russia and Ukraine are heavyweights. Russia is a huge country in size but its economy of approximately 1.5 billion dollars (trillions in English) is barely 2% of the global economy. It’s no bigger than Texas. And Ukraine has even less weight.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine removes the international geopolitical chessboard. Photo: Getty Images.

Larry Adam, head of investment at Raymond James explains that other geopolitical events such as wars and terrorist attacks have translated into short-term weakness in stock markets. “But economic growth and profits are the fundamentals of the markets and these tend to recoup losses and appreciate again strongly in the next six to twelve months.”

Continue reading the story

What makes investors very cautious is the nuance that Adam points out. “The exceptions usually come when those events adversely affect the fundamental economic background of the economy”. That is, make it more than a headwind.

And that is where investors have their concerns focused.

A war that can bring more inflation and more rate hikes

Russia is crucial in global energy markets. This country produces 10% of global crude oil at a time when supply and demand are very tense, that is, its role is very relevant. Furthermore, in 2021 it was responsible for 20% of liquefied natural gas sales to Europe. Russia controls a large part of the market for raw materials such as palladium (crucial for electric cars), nickel. And with the Ukraine they are a power in agricultural products such as wheat and corn as well as fertilizers.

Because it is in this way that what is the greatest concern of the markets at the moment can get complicated: “inflation and the Fed are the most crucial variables for the stock market,” they explain in a report to clients from Raymond Jones.

And the most significant risk is the upward pressure on crude oil and natural gas in this environment of rising prices.

The escalation of the situation would trigger uncertainties and risks, something that would deepen the 5% discount that Goldman Sachs calculates that the S&P 500 has suffered due to the effect of the geostrategic crisis so far.

Capital Economics commodity specialist Edward Gardner explained in a report to clients on Tuesday that it is not in the interest of either Russia or the West to use the energy market “as a weapon but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.” . If the flows of this market get complicated, the price of a barrel could be between $120 and $140 before the situation is redirected”.

A sharp rise in inflation via energy would put pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates more aggressively than is currently speculated. “However, the Fed had to deal with the fact that rates have to be raised in an environment of lower economic growth,” explains Adam, who maintains that consumption can be depressed and with this it is possible that the Fed adopts the most conservative position since view of the geopolitical situation does not raise rates aggressively.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Russia Attacks Ukraine: Thousands of Civilians Flee West Amid Putin’s Large-Scale Military Operation