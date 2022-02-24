What is the cheapest car that Will Smith drives?

Who today is one of the great stars of the movies has in his hands a true classic piece. Good old fashioned. Swipe to find out more!

February 24, 2022 5:11 p.m.

Will Smith has made his fame from great performances. The actor is remembered from countless movies, participating in films for every taste; for big and small. Just as it has made a privileged place in the world of the red carpet, it has also managed to form a fantastic collection of cars today. In it, among so much modernity, there is a classic piece worth appreciating.

Smith has played many roles over the years. Characters that have somehow stuck to our retinas, to the point that if we ran into the 53-year-old actor we could name several of them. All this journey has paid off. AND Among the many pleasures that he has been able to give himself throughout his life, one of them was having acquired a 1965 Ford Mustang.

no doubt that the most fans are not only dazzled by the latest releases, surely they must have a secluded place to appreciate those classics that today gave rise to the most modern. The value of this ’65 Mustang that Smith owns is in the $20,000s. It has a 275 hp V8 engine and has the old 4-speed only box installed. In addition, its displacement is 4727 cm3.

Among its different versions, the first generation Mustang was manufactured between 1964 and 1973. During this period the production of this model oscillated between different peaks (highs and lows). During its first year the number of 121,538 units was reached. For the following year notably pass that figure and exceed half a million. More specifically, it reached the 559,500 units. After its last year of production the final number reached was 2,979,130 ​​units.

For an actor like Will Smith who has been in movies that have been more or less successful, let’s just say he can relate to his ’65 Mustang. Whether in one year or another, he was always there and reached many people, thus adding more followers day by day.