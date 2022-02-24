What is Asperger syndrome that celebrities like Bill Gates or Keanu Reeves have?

Today marks the International Aperger Syndrome Daya disorder that belongs to the autism spectrum, which is not talked about much, but which is more common than is believed.

When talking about autism, the first thing that comes up are thoughts of a very reserved person, with little interaction with the outside world, although many people with Asperger’s can have successful lives, such is the case of Bill Gates and Keanu Reeves.

What is Aperger syndrome?

Asperger syndrome It is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects, especially communication and social interaction. This disorder is included within the Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Those who suffer from it may present difficulties in the flexibility of thought, but unlike autism, they are characterized by having a fluent language. and an average intellectual capacity and even higher than that of the rest of the population.

On the other hand, people with a diagnosis of Asperger syndrome often have narrow interests and unusual concerns toward a particular object or activity.

Who are the celebrities with Asperger’s?

Keanu Reeves: The protagonist of The Matrix saga is known for his overly calm personality and for taking his time to answer questions from the press.

Anthony Hopkins: He said that he found out about his condition at a late age and that helped him learn more about himself.

Bill Gates and Elon Musk: They usually talk openly about the condition, despite which they have managed to own Microsoft and Tesla, respectively.

Susan Boyle and Courtney Love: They are the singers who have managed to stand out in the world of music.