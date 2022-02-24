What do Mexicans consume in Mercado Libre? | PandaAncha.mx

Free marketthe marketplace the country’s most important launched the campaign “Mexico on the skin”inspired by the song of “El Sol” Luis Miguel, with which the entire republic is traveled showing the places and typical products of each corner and showing the articles that more than 5 million Mexicans find monthly on the platform.

In this article you will find the products that reflect the personality of Mexican users, as well as the commercial of this campaign inspired by the unforgettable song by Luis Miguelkeep reading below to see what it’s all about.

This is how you buy in Mexico with Mercado Libre

The collective personality of the Mexican is full of ingenuity, love of good food and a humor that sometimes permeates but we know that “the one that takes, endures”, that is why the Mercado Libre team shares 4 Mexican attitudes that guide the way they buy and sell onlineknow them right away.

We take food to another level

May we never lack bread: Shell-shaped cushion

Is there anything Norteños miss most when they travel?: Flour Tortilla Burrito Blanket

One avocado to rule them all: Avocado Purse

A dispute that will never end: “Quesadillas with or without cheese” embroidered patch

In Mexico, coffee does contain sugar: brown sugar; 27 states have it in their top 5 purchases.

Diet, what diet?: vegetable oil; 17 states filled their cart with this item.

We honor our national heroes and heroines

The best women and men have been seen in the ring: Wrestling T-shirt

In Mexico we have the best search engines: Frida’s shirt, rescue dog

His philosophy of life on Twitter has reminded us why we love him: Magic Mug by Marco Antonio Solis “El Buki”

It’s in every meeting, call or class, and also close to the heart: “Mattresses are bought” T-shirt

Mexico gave a soldier in each son, we are all heroes when we take care of ourselves: 30 states requested different types of face masks, in the top 5.

We love the party and we are always ready for it

Knock, knock! He Who Cracks Loses: The Simpsons Knock Box

We are not afraid of success or ridicule: glass in the shape of a blender

If you lose your way, you lose your way; blindfolded and 10 laps minimum: traditional piñata

Everything with chilito, if not, you don’t know: Botana Mexicana

The decoration can not miss: Curtain series of decorative led lights; 30 states bought one and it’s in their top 5.

Chale whoever arrives without a gift: 8 states agreed and gave away a set of 3 bags: shoulder bag, cosmetic bag and wallet.

memes are our passion

Puppies, RBD song and anxiety, what can go wrong?: Cheems Mug

Kittens that encourage us to continue with life: Kitten T-shirt

There are those who transcend time with their history: Decorative cushion “Son of the Dad” One as it may be, but the creatures are blessed by Saint Keanu: Saint Keanu Reeves decorative painting.

Mercado Libre is the electronic commerce platform where, in addition to these items, you will find more than 50 million products that can reach anywhere in the Mexican Republic in 24 hours or even the same day. Enjoy the full commercial of the campaign that represents all Mexicans here.

