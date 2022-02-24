What are the six points that must be met to be promoted to Liga MX?

Two years have passed since the promotion and relegation of sports in Mexican soccer was cancelled, in an announcement that shook the soccer industry on April 17, 2020, when the financial rescue of 60 million euros was announced in the middle of the pandemic. pesos for the teams that at that time made up the Liga de Ascenso MX and with this they could resist the ravages of the pandemic.

Since the creation in 2020, the Expansion League Its objective was two important pillars: the development of players and that the teams find financial solvency in order to have a viable business model.

Last Tuesday the 22nd, Liga MX informed the 17 clubs of the beginning of the certification process that will take place during the following months. It should be noted that only if at least four teams manage to be certified can the lock be removed from the 2022-2023 season.

There are six main points that must be fulfilled in this process: Affiliation File, that is, each team must have all the required documents in order according to the statute of the Mexican Soccer Federation and the Affiliation Regulations, Name and Headquarters , which means meeting all the requirements to be a professional soccer affiliate.

One issue that was pointed out during this time is that the team complies with what is established on structural issues, such as that the host stadium has a pitch according to what is stipulated in the regulations, lighting, changing rooms, boxes for directors, medical, security and health services, as well as training fields and clubhouse, this point is called Infrastructure Criteria.

During this pandemic and with the creation of the Liga Expansión MX, all teams are subject to Economic Control, with the aim of having healthy finances and not making the mistakes of the past, such as spending more than they earn. Here, financial statements, budgets, and a letter of non-debt will be qualified, among other points of an economic nature. This point is known as Economic Control Criteria and at the end of the day it is one of the specific issues for which many of the teams get stuck because they cannot pass.

Here the teams will have to demonstrate that there was an improvement in their economic situation and financial position, that they have generated resources to guarantee the viability of their projects, achieve a balanced budget, among other items.

The fourth point to qualify is the Institutional Structure, that is, that each sports entity has an adequate model in which, through the distribution of areas and functions, there is a corporate order. As simple as that, there can be no duplication of functions or ‘everyone’ within a club organization chart.

The fifth point to qualify is that the teams that receive financial support from the MX League of two million pesos per month, have allocated only 50 percent to paying their payroll, and the other part to operating expenses of the club, such as travel logistics. This section is known as the Improvement Fund Application Guidelines, the regulations on this matter are very clear and if a team did not meet this objective it could be punished with an economic fine of one to 10 million pesos, readjust the income from the Improvement Fund, and in one of the most extreme cases, prohibit their participation in the following season.

Finally, the sixth point to approve is the Opinion of the External Consultant, who will assess and review the financial information, the business plan, as well as list and qualify the infractions and breaches (if any).

The rules were established from the beginning and each of the teams will be responsible for meeting the requirements and it will be up to them to comply with the indicated requirements.

CREATION OF THE CERTIFICATION COMMITTEE

In order to provide greater clarity, a body will be created in the coming days that will be in charge of issuing recommendations on the process and delivery of information, as well as the report for the General Assembly of each division.

The Committee will be made up of four Teams from Liga MX and as many from Expansión MX, in addition to the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, who will have a casting vote.

With voice but no vote, this committee will be made up of Miguel Díez, Director of Liga Expansión MX, an auditor and a member of the audit committee.

PADLOCKS

For the current year, affiliate teams, guests, and entities that are part of a moral society well regarded by Liga MX will not be able to compete, in addition to teams that request a change of venue or owner no later than March 2.

ECONOMICAL SUPPORT

There are many doubts regarding the annual support received by 12 teams from the Liga Expansión MX, consisting of 20 million annually delivered in 10 monthly installments of two million pesos, this financial support will continue to be given until 2025, when it is expected that the sports relegation in Liga MX.

UP TO 20 TEAMS

If at least four teams manage to be certified and one of them manages to win the Champion of Champions or the two short tournaments of the 22-23 season, for the football exercise of the 2023-24 campaign the MX League It will have 19 teams, the intention is that in the 2024-25 season the 20 teams will be completed.

With this projection for the 2025-26 season, the sports relegation would resume.

