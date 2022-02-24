We will see Wolverine in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, but with an unexpected twist

As the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors of superheroes and arch-villains that could appear are increasing. Especially those coming from previous Marvel movies that aren’t part of their cinematic universe. Among them the X-Men, but especially Professor X and Wolverine (Wolverine).

In the first case, the second trailer for the film pretty much confirmed it. But in the case of Wolverine, the leaks are not clear. It seems that he will be, that we will see the character, but with an unexpected twist.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continue the story line you left Spider-Man: No Way Home and the profound effects that the connection between different universes has. Also, after the huge reaction to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearance, it’s inevitable that Marvel will continue to explore that avenue.

The rumors of Wolverine (Wolverine) in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ and the presence of Hugh Jackman

In 2020, rumors of the appearance of the X-Men, especially Wolverine (Wolverine), were already circulating. But after Spider-Man: No Way Homehis presence makes much more sense in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This could be the best way to bring several of the superheroes that Fox had rights to and now return to Marvel after their acquisition by Disney.

But, although Wolverine (Wolverine) may appear, through the multiverse in the film, it remains to convince Hugh Jackman. The actor decided to stop playing the character after Logan released in 2016 and since then he has not had the slightest interest in returning to the role.

That is why we will most likely see Wolverine in the movie, but he will not be played by the actor. Some rumors suggest that he would be a variant of X-Force, there is even talk of the possibility that he is played by Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter).

The latter has reaffirmed Joseph Deckelmeier, who publishes in The Illuminerdi. He assures that without a doubt we will see Wolverine (Wolverine) but it will definitely not be the version starring Hugh Jackman.

The possible appearance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (Wolverine) is one of the most anticipated within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, without a doubt. Especially after the reveal of the multiverse, but we should prepare ourselves for a possible disappointment.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It opens on May 6 in theaters around the world. That day we will meet all the special appearances of superheroes from past movies and parallel universes.





