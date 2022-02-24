War movies on Netflix: tapes that portrayed the harsh reality in warfare | Russia and Ukraine, warlike | Cinema and series

Century after century, we human beings continue to initiate conflicts among ourselves. Although it seems an obvious truth that nothing is worth more than life, historical events seem to prove otherwise. In order not to forget the devastating consequences that wars bring, the war genre cinema has portrayed the horror of the battlefield throughout all possible times and scenarios, as well as the political conflicts that give rise to it, the victories, defeats and the inescapable death of thousands of civilians that are generated as a consequence.

the streaming platform Netflix has in its extensive catalog a variety of tapes on the subject and, below, I recommend the most outstanding titles (in no specific order).

Schindler’s List (1993)

This great film by Steven Spielberg, starring Liam Neeson, tells how German businessman Oskar Schindler, a member of the Nazi Party, launches an elaborate, costly and risky plan to save more than 1,000 Jews from the Holocaust.

Schindler’s List is an intense drama set in World War II and cataloged as one of the best war films of all time, despite the fact that it does not fit the canons by which war cinema is measured. The truth is that very few feature films have captured the tragedy of the Holocaust with as much sensitivity and mastery as this black and white classic.

Black Hawk Down (2002)

In October 1993, an elite unit of the United States Army is sent to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to carry out a mission in the midst of civil war. However, what seemed like a simple mission turns into a nightmare. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, and Eric Bana.

Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk is a war film written, co-produced and directed by the great Christopher Nolan and starring Fionn Whitehead and with a great cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy. It is based on Operation Dynamo, a military action carried out by the United Kingdom in order to evacuate nearly 400,000 soldiers from France, which had been invaded by Nazi Germany during World War II.

Fear Zone (2009)

“The Hurt Locker”, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, written by Mark Boal and starring Jeremy Renner, recounts the day-to-day life of a US bomb squad deployed in Iraq. Awarded with major film awards, including the Oscar for best film, this film is a portrait that goes beyond a glorification of the American role on Arab soil. It is a tense and exciting film that talks about addiction to death.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Another of Spielberg, this film is set in the invasion of Normandy during World War II. The film stands out for its very realistic recreation of the war, especially in its intense first half hour, which narrates the landing and allied assault on Omaha Beach (Normandy) on June 6, 1944. The story continues with Tom Hanks as the Captain John H. Miller of the United States Army and seven men (played by Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi, Adam Goldberg, and Jeremy Davies) searching for a paratrooper, Private James Francis Ryan ( Matt Damon), who has lost all three of his brothers in combat.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

“Inglourious Basterds”, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz and Mélanie Laurent, is a typical Tarantino film, which, on this occasion, narrates a fiction about Nazi Germany. The style of the film is reminiscent of the “spaghetti western” genre and the Italian war movies of the 1960s.

The Mauthausen Photographer (2018)

This is a Spanish film that tells the story of Francisco Boix (Mario Casas), a Spanish republican fighter and photographer who was interned in the Mauthausen concentration and extermination camp during World War II, located in Austria and who, little by little, Little by little, it was expanding, creating subfields around it. It was the concentration camp that had more Spaniards during the Second World War with a figure that exceeds 7,000.

The Last Days (1998)

This documentary is about the holocaust in general, and its impact on Hungarian Jews in particular. Made primarily from survivor testimonies, it is produced by Steven Spielberg and his visual history foundation, “Shoah.” It was awarded the Oscar for best documentary film and received excellent reviews.

Unbreakable (2014)

“Unbroken” is a dramatic war film, produced and directed by Angelina Jolie and with a screenplay by the Coen brothers. It stars Jack O’Connell, Garrett Hedlund, Miyavi, and Domhnall Gleeson, and is based on the 2010 book, “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption,” by Laura Hillenbrand, in which the writer chronicles the life of Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini.

Hitler: A Race (1977)

It is a West German documentary film about the career of Adolf Hitler directed by Christian Herrendoerfer and Joachim Fest and written by Fest, a German historian. Using exclusively archive footage, the film takes a close look at Hitler’s rise to power and also aims to explain why the German people loved Hitler. Fest argues that Hitler was an intelligent, scheming, and incredibly adaptable politician, ready to exploit whatever weakness he saw in the political system and in the masses who, humiliated by the outcome of the First World War, were willing to support a voice speaking for themselves. they.

Bonus: War Movies Not on Netflix

Apocalypse Now (1979)

The great war film “Apocalypse Now” by Francis Ford Coppola, together with its extended version known as Redux, is the most detailed representation of the descent into the hell of war and its effects on the mind of the soldier. It is set in the wettest Vietnamese landscapes and features performances by Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest, Sam Bottoms and Albert Hall. It will soon be seen on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Hence Eternity (1953)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann, the film is based on the 1951 novel of the same name written by James Jones. As the Japanese attack draws near, an Army sergeant, a former boxer, and an officer’s wife bond with others at the Pearl Harbor base. With performances by Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Deborah Kerr, Donna Reed and Frank Sinatra. It can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Platoon (1986)

Platoon is Oliver Stone’s first approach to the Vietnam War, whose trilogy set in the conflict would complete Born on the Fourth of July (1989) and Heaven and Earth (1993). It won the Oscar for best film and best direction because it shows off the director’s cynicism, crudeness and narrative expertise by representing his own experiences in the war between 1967 and 1968. It starred Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger and It can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

1917 (2019)

War film directed and produced by Sam Mendes, with George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. Partially inspired by stories told to the director by his paternal grandfather, Alfred Mendes, about his time in World War I, it tells the story of two young British soldiers shortly after the German retreat to the Hindenburg Line during World War I. Alberich operation. These boys are ordered to deliver a message that calls off a doomed offensive attack and is especially important to one of the soldiers because his brother will be part of the attack. Currently, it is not available on any streaming platform, but it can be purchased or rented through Google play or iTunes.

Letters from Iwo Jima / Flags of our Fathers (2006)

The two sides of the same coin make up this warlike diptych by the tireless Clint Eastwood that stands out in cinematographic terms and for the proposal of narrating the same conflict from the points of view of the battlefield. Letters from Iwo Jima is vastly superior to Flags of Our Fathers, but both are great dramatic experiences with moral rejoicing and violence provoked by the senselessness of war. The cast is led by Ken Watanabe, Kazunari Ninomiya, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford and Adam Beach. Letters from Iwo Jima can be seen on HBO Max and Flags of Our Fathers on Apple TV+.

