War between Russia and Ukraine 2022: celebrities like Javier Bardem, Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo and more condemn attacks and ask to pray for peace | shows

The beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine has sparked collective outrage around the world. Figures from the political sphere, sports and even entertainment have spoken out against the military attacks that, so far, have already claimed the lives of dozens of victims. Throught social media, Famous as rapper Cardi B, artist Cher, Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, singer The Weeknd and more have condemned the events.

Cardi-B

“I wish these world leaders would stop tripping over power and really think about who is really being affected (citizens), plus the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about,” rapper Cardi B said on Twitter.

War in Russia and Ukraine: celebrities condemn attacks and ask to pray for peace. Photo: capture Twitter

cher

One of the first to react was the singer Cher, who condemned President Vladimir Putin’s decision. “Why is Ukraine important? (…) If he has the opportunity, Putin will devour sovereign countries, until he resurrects the USSR. This will leave Europe small and unprotected. They are hate, division, weakness,” she wrote.

“Hatred between politicians, assassination attempts in our capital. Some call them criminals, some patriots. Some Americans don’t want democracy, they want women limping, racism and distrust. A house divided against itself cannot stand. We are that house”, added the artist.

The Weeknd

For his part, The Weeknd lamented the war between Russia and Ukraine and asked his followers to join in prayers for peace. Thus, he also postponed the launch of what would be his new project. “Unfortunately, I am now seeing what is happening with the conflict and I will pause tomorrow’s announcement. I pray for everyone’s safety, “said the musician.

Javier Bardem

The actor Javier Bardem was captured within a group of protesters who gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid to protest the attack of this country against Ukraine. There, he gave statements to the press: “It is a true atrocity that belongs to Europe. I support the Ukrainians in the face of this invasion”

Mark Ruffalo

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo sent his prayers to those affected by the war in an emotional message.

“Sending love and good prayers to all the innocent people in Ukraine, Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of violence and asymmetric destruction, especially the young. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene show,” the Hulk interpreter said on Twitter.