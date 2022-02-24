War between Russia and Ukraine 2022: celebrities like Javier Bardem, Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo and more condemn attacks and ask to pray for peace | shows

The beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine has sparked collective outrage around the world. Figures from the political sphere, sports and even entertainment have spoken out against the military attacks that, so far, have already claimed the lives of dozens of victims. Throught social media, Famous as rapper Cardi B, artist Cher, Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, singer The Weeknd and more have condemned the events.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker