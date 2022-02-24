Wall Street braces for heavy Ukraine losses, crude soars

Wall Street was heading this Thursday to an opening with heavy losses as a result of the start of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, which on the other hand triggered the price of oil.

The Dow Jones futures, which anticipate the movements of the main indicator of the New York Stock Exchange, fell more than 600 points, around 2% in reaction to the announcement made by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and to the information that came from Ukraine.

The Dow had already closed in the red on Wednesday, with a decline of 1.38%, and stood at its lowest level of the year as a result of the situation in the European country.

The New York stock market has accumulated a bad run marked by geopolitical tensions, inflation in the US and the prospect of a monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

A priori, the falls will continue this Thursday once the New York trading floor opens, which has also seen sharp declines in the futures of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite market index.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose sharply with US benchmark Texas crude gaining nearly 5% overnight to move above $96 a barrel.

Brent oil, a reference in Europe, also shot up and exceeded the $100 barrier.