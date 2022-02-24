Waiting for Chivas? Matías Almeyda rejected an offer from Santos, from Brazilian soccer

The Argentine coach is one of the most desired candidates to take over from Michel Leaño on the Flock bench.

Amaury Vergara left with a face of few friends last weekend of Nou Camp Stadium. The president of Chivas did not tolerate the poor performance of a team that succumbed again in this Closure 2022 and begins to emit worrying signs of wear and tear at all levels.

Just finished that match against the Lion, from the social networks a campaign was started that demanded the departure of Michel Leaño from the Flock’s bench. However, and despite the fact that the high command has held private talks with the coach to show their current discontent, the departure of the young strategist is still not thought of as a solution to the bad times in the local tournament.

However, and as has become customary every time candidates begin to parade to replace Leaño, the name of Matias Almeyda returned to the front pages. What’s more, the Argentine coach continues to give signs that his future goes through a bigger club than the current oneso from Akron they remain hopeful with the return of their services to the rojiblancos.

And it is that according to Brazilian and Argentine media, the coach of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS rejected an offer from Santos. Always and according to this information, the decision is given by his intentions to direct a national team or a group of greater weight in the continent.

He wants to run a big club

“Almeyda has just ruled out Santos’ offer because he doesn’t want to leave MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes a week before the start of the tournament. Al Pelado, whose interest is to manage a national team or a big player on the continent, was interested in the Brazilian market and even the offer was specific, but for the moment he will fulfill his current contract.”it is read in TyC Sports.

