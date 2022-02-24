Vince McMahon was suggested as the leader of Retribution in WWE



RETRIBUTION came stomping through the summer of 2020, destroying WWE’s Performance Center inside and out. The group sowed terror and chaos in the company while the fans were increasingly interested, and even excited about a stable reminiscent of Nexus.

However, interest in them plummeted rapidly. The group was made up of several superstars from NXT, such as Dominik Dijakovic (T-BAR), Dio Maddin (MACE), Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK), Mercedes Martínez (RETALIATION) and Mia Yim (RECKONING). All of them were masked, except for their leader, who was later revealed, and who was none other than Mustafa Ali.

One of its members, Shane Thorne, recently appeared on the “Two Man Power Trip” podcast, where he revealed interesting information about the formation of the group. The fighter pointed out that the reason why he considers that RETRIBUTION did not work was because of the moment in which it appeared. In the midst of a pandemic, WWE was working with a limited roster at the Performance Center. However, as time passed, the company moved to the ThunderDome and the company’s top superstars began to return to programming. That is why he thinks that Vince McMahon left the group aside to focus on his big stars.

Thorne also mentioned that several names were considered to be the original leader of the group, among them that of Shane McMahon, Edge and even Vince McMahon himself. Then we leave you with your statements about it, transcript courtesy of POST Wrestling:

“So, that was the thing, we stuck with it – we pitched ideas on a lot of different people, to be the leader. We wanted Shane McMahon or Edge or just someone taller, as tall as possible, we went as tall as possible. We also proposed that Vince be the leader. We went as high as possible to choose the leader. So, we wanted to be attached to one of the main characters and I guess at first, we were. We were doing stuff with Bray Wyatt and Hurt Business which, you know, was (Bobby) Lashley so…”



After a short tour, RETRIBUTION ended up disbanding last year.. The group never got off the ground and quickly lost interest from fans. The revelation of Mustafa Ali as their leader, linking to a previous story with a mysterious shadowy hacker, who also turned out to be Ali himself, did not improve the situation of the group, which ended up falling into utter irrelevance. Since then, Mercedes Martínez, Mia Yim and Shane Thorne himself have left the company. Meanwhile, Dominik Dijakovic (T-BAR) and Dio Maddin (MACE) continue in WWE, although they are barely used in television programming, except for their appearances on the WWE Main Event program.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.