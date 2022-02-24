Vin Diesel Claims He Felt Paul Walker Guiding Him To Sign John Cena

MEXICO CITY.

Among the new signings of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ stands out that of John Cena, who will play Jakob, the lost brother of Dom Toretto and the main villain of the penultimate installment of the saga. According to Vin Diesel, it was the late Paul Walker, specifically the feelings he still generates in Diesel, who chose the actor, who will play Peacemaker in ‘The Suicide Squad’.

It has been at a press conference where the actor who gives his voice to Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe confessed that he felt that Walker was the one who made him choose Cena to play the new member of the Toretto family.

I remember we were about to start production. Justin [Lin] And I started thinking about how heartbreaking it would have to be to cast a new Toretto, a new Toretto brother,” he explains.

There were different paths we could have taken. I remember seeing John Cena walk into the place where I usually meditate and train and prepare to play Dom. He was coming in and, call me crazy, but I felt a sense like Paul [Walker] I would have brought it to us. That same night, I spoke with Justin and told him that my instinct, “she details.

“I DID NOT OVERLOOK THIS RESPONSIBILITY”

Walker’s presence remains very important to the saga. in the trailer Dom can be seen watching a video in which Brian appears and in which he is playing with one of his children, which points to a tribute to the actor, whose character had to have an unexpected exit in ‘Fast & Furious 7’ due to his sudden death in a car accident while the film was being shot.

The truth is, I did not overlook the responsibility I felt in giving myself this opportunity. I have been invited in this ninth installment to share the surname Toretto and to be Dom’s greatest adversary […] I think it had to start like this […] It’s a good metaphor for life, everything we get must be earned,” Cena stated.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ will be released on July 2becoming one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year.