VIDEO: Zendaya goes viral for a tremendous fall on her visit to Italy and she makes fun of herself

The renowned actress was captured by paparazzi and fans upon her arrival at an exclusive restaurant in Rome, but her slip at the entrance to the lobby drew all the attention. She humorously took the viralized memes and clips.

Movie star Zendaya She has made headlines in recent months for her role in the HBO series “Euphoria” and for her romance with actor Tom Holland. This young actress has not lent herself to rumours, scandals or controversies, but yesterday (02.22.2022) her name appeared in the headlines of the pink press due to an incident.

This 25-year-old girl is in Rome, Italy, due to a collaboration that she will carry out for the renowned firm Bulgari. She, along with fellow actress Anne Hathaway, are the stars of a special spot; but this went into the background when the slender artist fell at the entrance of an exclusive restaurant.

The actress and model always wears high-heeled shoes, which may have influenced her downfall. Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image https://www.instagram.com/p/CQpPIY7rJpB/

The paparazzi and the many fans who know of her visit to the European country have not lost track of her, and this media attention led to Zendaya’s slip being captured from different angles upon her arrival at Eitch Borromini. In the video clips that circulate on all social networks, the young American model is seen walking quickly towards the lobby of the place and slipping on the stairs.

Of course, his work team managed to help him quickly, before he completely fell to the ground; and one of them tried to cover it with a label, but her action was unsuccessful, because hours later the fall of this star was everywhere.

The movie star’s slip went viral on networks and she took it with a lot of humor. Illustrative and non-commercial video https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLhw8BbL/

But Zendaya took it all in a good mood as she reacted to the viral media clips through her Instagram stories. Along with a girl, the “Spider-Man” actress laughed at her slip and accepted “that they caught her at the right time.” She also shared a meme about her fall, where the character of Dr. Strange appears throwing Faltine flames at her and next to him she wrote: “I can’t stop laughing, did I really have to take a video of me tripping?”