Unthinkable comparison: Emma Stone spoke about her comparison with the Joker

The renowned actress, Emma Stone, will put herself in the shoes of the new Cruella de Vil, one of the most remembered villains and who had her presence in “101 Dalmatians”. In this case, the character returns but to tell her particular story and will be played by Emma.

It is worth mentioning that recently Disney presented live action of the movie Cruella de Vil and since this trailer was known, fans began to link it with the character of Joaquín Phoenix’s Joker who won the Oscar.

Apparently many of his followers were delighted with the interpretation of the villain that Emma Stone does. But, critics also anticipate a luxury leading role and an excellent performance by Emma and it even began to emerge that the character would be almost a new version of Joker.

The truth is that the comparison became a trend in social networks and even Emma Stone had to give statements about it in this regard, she said: “I wish I looked like Joaquin Phoenix, Cruella de Vil is very different from Joker in many ways. I would never compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix, in fact I would like to be more like him.”

On the other hand, the director of the film also gave statements in this regard and said that even though the film seems to be a bit dark, it will have many unexpected humorous scenes. It is worth mentioning that the film will hit the billboards in the month of May and can also be enjoyed on various social platforms.