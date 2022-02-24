Ukrainian Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know

Both Mila Kunis and Milla Jovovich spent their childhood in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began this Thursday, keeps the world on edge and that brings to mind some actresses and actors who have succeeded in Hollywood and who have Ukrainian roots.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunisknown for her role in the series “That 70s Show”spent the first half of his childhood in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi.

Her family moved to the United States when she was seven years old, and they did so in part because of anti-Semitism in the Soviet Union, from which Ukraine he was still part of it at the time.

Upon arriving in the new country, her mother enrolled her in acting classes, which would later be rewarded with her participation in the famous youth series and also became relevant when she was part of the cast of the film “The black swan” next to Natalie Portman.

Jovovich mile

Jovovich mile gained fame by participating in the movies “The Fifth Element” and “Resident Evil”He was born in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and spent his childhood in that country and Russia, where his mother is from.

Later they moved to the United States where their parents worked as house cleaners for the director Brian DePalma before achieving stardom in Hollywood and in the modeling world.

Vera Farmiga

The actress Vera Farmigaknown for her role as “Lorraine Warren” in horror movies “The spell”Although he was born in the United States, he grew up in a Ukrainian community in New Jersey.

Her acting career includes theater, television and cinema, in the latter she has garnered several awards and nominations thanks to films such as “Up in the air” next to George Clooney.

Katherine Winnick

Katherine Winnickinterprets “Lagertha” in the series “Vikings”. The actress is Canadian but her parents are Ukrainian immigrants, who raised her and her siblings speaking Ukrainian as her first language.

Leonard Nimoy

the star of “Star Trek” Leonard Nimoywas born in Boston, Massachusetts, but her Orthodox Jewish parents left the Ukraine after the violent anti-Jewish riots.

Nimoy is recognized worldwide for having played the “Dr. spock” in the “Star Trek” saga.

Not only in the artistic field have the characters with Ukrainian roots stood out, but also some athletes, such as the Manchester City player, Oleksandr Zinchenko.