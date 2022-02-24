Trish Stratus will make several appearances in WWE very soon

In a pre-Royal Rumble interview he had with The Bella Twins, he was asked Trish Stratus if it would appear during the event, and it indicated that her role as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent was one of the reasons her appearance seemed unlikely. From there, no more was heard from the WWE Hall of Fame member, who has repeatedly indicated her intentions to face Sasha Banks in the future, and the matter turns out to be mutual.

► Trish Stratus will be at WrestleCon 2022 in Dallas

Apparently, the wait will end very soon to see Trish Stratus, since they have met various local ads in Canada listing Stratus as the special guest host for a pair of WWE Live events on March 26 and 27 in Ontario. Both shows are billed as RAW-branded events, and the WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed this on her official website.

While these two future appearances don’t mean a return to the ring for Trish Stratus, the WWE Hall of Famer does as well. added who will be in Dallas during the weekend of WrestleMania 38, since will participate in this year’s WrestleCon event, and this opens the door to speculation about a possible appearance at the biggest event of the year for WWE, considering that he will be in the area.

Ready for some Stratusfaction Dallas? @wrestlecon LFG. https://t.co/1HtPsqvzzL — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 23, 2022

“Ready for some Stratusfaction in Dallas?”

Let’s remember that Trish Stratus has not fought since SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto, where she lost to the current SmackDown champion, Charlotte Flair. However, if the decision is made to fight again, a rematch seems unlikely, as Ric Flair’s daughter is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, where she will defend her title. That said, this situation looks like a perfect opportunity for both her and Sasha Banks —who still does not have a confirmed or projected rival for said event—can measure forces.

We will have to see what happens with Trish Stratus and if this series of appearances that she will have can mean a temporary return to the ring.