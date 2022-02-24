Tokyo Godfathers and That Exciting Course: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the releases of Arvi Licensing in Blu-Ray, Tokyo Godfathers and That Exciting Course

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the Blu-Ray home edition of both Tokyo Godfathers (Sony Pictures, 2003) as of That Exciting Course (Universal Pictures, 1982), both of which have been re-released in physical format by Arvi Licensing. While Tokyo Godfathers (東京ゴッドファーザーズ) is written and directed by Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue), That Exciting Course (Fast Times at Ridgemont High) is directed by Amy Heckerling (Clueless: Clueless) and written by Cameron Crowe (Jerry Maguire).

Both films are already available on DVD and Blu-Ray, as well as for digital sale and rental, although unfortunately these new editions of these cult films do not contain extras.

Tokyo Godfathers (Tôkyô goddofâzâzu) is a Japanese traditional animation film, co-directed by Shôgo Furuya (The Tale of Princess Kaguya) and co-written by Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop); Awarded in 2003 at the Sitges Film Festival as Best Animated Feature Film.

Synopsis: It’s Christmas and snow covers the streets of Tokyo. In Shinjuku, three homeless people survive the cold as best they can: Gin, Hana and Miyuki. When one night they hear some cries coming out of some containers, they will find an abandoned baby in it. While Gin insists on taking him to the police, Hana prefers that they be the ones to look for her parents, so they go on an adventure throughout the city.

About That Exciting Coursewas nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay Comedy by the Writers Guild (WGA), and stars Sean Penn (Licorice Pizza), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Judge Reinhold (Hollywood Super Detective), Phoebe Cates (Gremlins) , Brian Backer (This House Is A Ruin), Ray Walston (My Favorite Martian), Nicolas Cage (Color Out of Space) and Forest Whitaker (Black Panther), among others.

Synopsis: Based on the real experiences of Cameron Crowe himself, we meet a group of young students from Southern California who are more interested in flirting than in their studies. Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) has started working part-time at a coffee shop, and she likes Mark Ratner (Brian Baker), a guy who works part-time as an usher at a theater.

TECHNICAL DATA:

Tokyo Godfathers:

Blu Ray:

Audio in Spanish DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1, Japanese DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1 and 2.0.

Subtitles in Spanish and English.

Duration: 91 minutes.

Duration: 91 minutes. Qualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Additional features: No.

That Exciting Course:

Blu Ray:

Audio in Spanish DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 2.0 Mono and English DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 2.0 Stereo.

Subtitles in Spanish and English.

Duration: 89 minutes.

Duration: 89 minutes. Qualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Additional features: No.

Lastly, we hope you enjoy buying ‘Tokyo Godfathers’ and ‘That Exciting Course’, now available on DVD and Blu-Ray, as well as for rent and digital sales; and so you can see them as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.