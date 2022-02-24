This will be the expected Huawei Mate 50

A source familiar with the launch of the Huawei Mate 50 has revealed to Chinese media that the Smartphone with Harmony OS 3.0 and high-end camera

The smartphone based on the single-chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system will not have a 5G modem due to current US sanctions, but it will have an improved camera compared to the Huawei P50 series. The Huawei Mate 50 will run the Harmony operating system. It is possible that the smartphone will receive the latest version of this operating system, 3.0, since according to advances spread on the Chinese social network Weibo, Harmony OS 3.0 beta tests will begin in March. According to sources cited by mydrivers, the Huawei Mate 50 series manufacturer will organize the presentation in the middle or end of July this year.

A source familiar with the launch of the Huawei Mate 50 has revealed to Chinese media that the Smartphone with Harmony OS 3.0 and high-end camera will go on sale in July.

The smartphone based on the system a single Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip It will not have a 5G modem due to current US sanctions, but it will have an improved camera compared to the Huawei P50 series.

The Huawei Mate 50 will run the operating system Harmony. It is possible that the smartphone receive the latest version of this operating system, 3.0, since according to advances spread on the Chinese social network Weibo, Harmony OS 3.0 beta tests will begin in March.
according to sources quoted by my driversthe manufacturer of the Huawei Mate 50 series will organize the presentation in the middle or end of July this year.
