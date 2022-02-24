This trampoline is an Amazon bestseller with over 8,000 ratings

For many, do sport it is an obligation and can become a kind of martyrdom, especially when we do not find the fun or exciting side of the physical activity what we do One of the keys to getting a taste for it is to look for what you like the most or what your body can handle with some ease. Also, we must choose an activity that we enjoy, with which we feel comfortable.

If, in addition, after the pandemic you have adapted your department to exercise at home or you have proposed to start with some new activity, we recommend this trampoline which is all a success in sales in Amazon Mexico. With it you can do numerous exercises, improve your cardiovascular capacity, lose weight and have fun in the process. It already exceeds 8,000 customer ratings, supports up to 113 kg and can be easily folded for storage in any corner. Now with a 47% discount.

FUN AND MULTIPURPOSE

rebound is a safe, effective and fun way to improve cardiovascular health, tone the lower muscle groups of the body, burn calories and improve coordination and balance. So, with this jumper fitness you can do cardiovascular routines that will activate your metabolism and help you burn fat and lose weight more easily, as well as strength exercises for arms, legs or abdomen.

In addition, you have the possibility to take your potential one step further and follow, together with Jen and Jamie, three fun and detailed routines. Access codes are included with the purchase of the jumper and you can transmit them through your cell phone, tabletsPC or Smart TV.

“Ideal for exercise in small spaces. Suddenly it makes a noise like a bed, but it is very good for sweating and doing cardio”, comments Javier Emarló. “I bought it so my mom could exercise during quarantine and she loved it. My daughter also uses it quite easily and, despite the fact that it does not have a child safety mesh, it has become quite safe for me. Is perfect for exercising at home”, emphasizes Jezreel Jaimes.

HIGH STRENGTH BOUNCE SURFACE

Perhaps the biggest advantage of this trampoline is its resistance, while providing you with the supportive bounce you need to do all the exercises. It supports up to 113 kg of weight and has thirty tension bands that ensure a stable and smooth movement with every bounce. Also, it is equipped with a safety skirt to protect your feet and toes from injury while jumping.

“I liked that the trampoline looks strong and sturdy and by not having springs, the typical problem of broken springs is avoided. It has a small level of complexity to put it together, but it includes very clear instructions,” says Luis Rodríguez.

Has only 91cm diameter, making it perfect for almost any training space. It also includes six detachable rubber-tipped feet to protect your floor and provide a solid foundation for the sturdy steel frame. If you want, you can fold it to store it conveniently anywhere.

“He practically comes armed and easily folds up for storage under the bed or somewhere else; although it is necessary to remove the legs, but nothing complicated. It is resistant and of good quality”, assures Eduardo del Arenal.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 02-24-2022.