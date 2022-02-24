This novelty of WhatsApp has not been requested by anyone! But I’ts not bad…

From time to time WhatsApp updates its application with more or less interesting news. Today’s just arrived and it’s ready for everyone, but you’ve probably never missed it or ordered it. whatsapp just update your voice notes to make them look a little different, just as useful, and a little more sophisticated. It is an easy change to understand, but it contributes rather little. It’s more nice and it has a little more work behind it, but in our opinion, it does not increase the level of usefulness in voice notes.

Voice notes with sound waves in WhatsApp

For a couple of days users have been receiving a update minor on the server side. The OTA is received from automatically and it is not necessary to update the app from Google Play. One of the most important aesthetic changes is the new way to view WhatsApp voice notes.

Now when you receive -or send- a voice memo you will no longer see a flat time bar. This has changed and now a series of vertical bars They try to mimic sound waves. It’s not really the waves, but the representation of a sonogram or sonogram which indicates the duration of certain notes.

The reality is that each voice note now allows you to see this small graph in which the silences or moments in which you speak with a very low volume are represented. It’s cool, but it’s useless.

That is, if you receive a voice note, the normal thing is to listen to it and that’s it, you don’t need to know when the person is quiet. Also, there is also no information on what is a high or low volume.

It is very difficult to know if the person is shouting, whispering or talking normally. The only function you have is to see when nothing is said. That as we repeat, this seems to us very little useful.

It is simply a aesthetic update that “improves” the interface of the application and that you will begin to find in the coming days, if you have not already done so. how about this whatsapp novelty?

