This is what we learned about Miranda Priestly thanks to The Devil Wears Fashion.

The films they keep hidden messages that sometimes are not so easy to discover, such is the case of the character of Miranda Priestley on ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ (played by Meryl Streep) who left great teachings.

To understand the above, it is necessary to remember the role of AndyPlayed by Anne Hathaway, it reflects the sacrifice and perseverance of a woman who wants to fulfill his dreams, despite hell in drafting Runaway magazine.

What are the lessons of the relationship between Andy and Miranda Priestly?

The relationship between Andy and Miranda Priestley leaves many lessons; To begin with, the assistant to the top boss of the magazine is hired without knowing about fashion, unlike all the applicants who had been called for the vacancy.

Miranda makes her choice candidate thinking that it is easier to work with someone like that than with an experienced person.

Andy manages to gain Miranda’s trust by anticipating her requests and surprising her with the impossible. In addition, her style evolves into a spectacular woman dressed in big brands.

The put like priority His job costs him his romantic relationship and his social life, but when he is about to reach the pinnacle of success, he leaves the boss to pursue his true dreams.

The woman demonstrates that to achieve her goals she must strive and work daily in them, because they do not come magically and that sometimes it is necessary to give up certain things to achieve others.

