This is what the colossal shock wave 60 times bigger than the Milky Way looks like

Enlargement of the larger of the two shock waves, where the complex filamentary structure is evident. | Photo: Francesco de Gasperin, SARAO.

An international team of astronomers captured in a series of detailed images the largest cosmic shock wave visible from Earthwhich is 60 times larger than the Milky Way.

The images captured by scientists and released by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), show some cosmic shock waves that were generated during the collision of two massive galaxy clusters more than a billion years ago, forming the galaxy cluster called Abell 3667.

The massive galaxy cluster Abell 3667. | Photo: Francesco de Gasperin, SARAO.

According to experts, the size of the main shock wave is impressivegiven that spans the entire width of the galaxy cluster with a total size of 6.5 million light years. For comparison, the Milky Way, the galaxy we live in, is more than 60 times smaller than this shock wave.

The gigantic shock waves are much larger than the entire Milky Way and are formed when clusters of galaxies collide in what are the most energetic events after the Big Bang.

Research indicates that these shock waves are still propagating through the newly formed galaxy cluster at a very high speed of 1500 km/s, which corresponds to a Mach number of 2.5. This means that the shock front would traverse the entire Earth in the time needed to read this sentencethe researchers said.

A view of the orientation of the magnetic field lines along the cluster shock.

| Photo : Francesco de Gasperin, SARAO.

To know this, astronomers used the novel MeerKAT radio telescopelocated in South Africa, which consists of 64 individual radio antennas of 13.5 m in diameter and distributed over an area of ​​8 km.

“The presence of the shocks in Abell 3667 is detected by abrupt changes in the properties of the hot gas, tracked by its X-ray emission,” added Professor Finoguenov of the University of Helsinki.

How are shock waves formed?

In the universe, galaxies are not uniformly distributed, but are concentrated in vast structures, which may contain thousands of galaxies They are called “galaxy clusters”.

According to experts, Sometimes it happens that two galaxy clusters start to attract each other by the force of gravity, which leads to an inevitable collision.

When two galaxy clusters collide, we can witness the propagation of a pair of gigantic shock waves through the newly formed cumulus, similar to the sonic booms of supersonic aircraft.

“These galaxy cluster collisions are the most powerful events to occur in our Universe since its formation and can generate spectacular ‘fireworks’ that we can observe using modern radio telescopes.” specialists maintain.

“Shock waves act like giant particle accelerators that accelerate electrons to speeds close to the speed of light. When these fast electrons cross a magnetic field, they emit the radio waves that we see.” added Francesco de Gasperin of the University of Hamburg.