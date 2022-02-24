This is what Ariana Grande looks like without her iconic ponytail

Ariana Grande She is one of the most important international singers of recent times because although she began to gain fame when she played Cat in the television series victorious from Nickelodeon Little by little, she was removing the image of an actress from youth series to make a name for herself in the music industry. Since then, she has managed to position 5 studio albums within the most important popularity charts in the United States.











The singer, in addition to being one of the most successful women in the music industry, is also a Fashion Icon, Well, on each of the red carpets she walks through, she impresses with her style and the risky looks she chooses for each occasion.

If there is something that characterizes Ariana, who recently married real estate agent Dalton Gómez, it is her high ponytail, a hairstyle that she wears in almost all the events she attends, for which it is very difficult to see her without this hairstyle.

Although it seems that the Grande’s iconic hairstyle It is the singer’s favorite, the truth is that there is a powerful reason why she always wears the same hairstyle with some variations, sometimes with her natural brown hair, others with blonde hair, and even with accessories in her hair or with bangs .

The problem with the hair of the interpreter of Thank u next, It started when I was playing Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show because the character had to have reddish hair, for which the famous had to constantly dye her hair. This caused her hair to become damaged and begin to fall out very often. So she began to tie her hair using some extensions to hide the hair loss she has had.

The famous has confessed on different occasions that this problem has made her complex for some years, because her hair was so mistreated that even if she does not dye it, it takes a lot of work for her to grow healthy and it constantly falls out. On some occasions Ariana has been seen without her iconic high ponytail, but never with her hair down, for example, for her wedding she opted for a simple half-ponytail hairstyle that made her look great and in some music videos she has been seen wear two high pigtails with which they also highlight the features of your face.

