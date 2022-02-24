this is the second and unknown name of his son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They are living a truly magical moment, after having welcomed their second child together into their lives. His name is Wolf Webster. But, recently and thanks to information shared by TMZ magazine, it has been known that the little one has a second name.

The well-known magazine has managed to access the birth certificate of the youngest of the Kardashian clan. Among other data, it appears that whoever was in charge of the birth It was Dr. Thais Aliabadisame toilet that helped bring Kylie’s first daughter, Stormi, into the world, as well as True, daughter of Khloé Kardashian.

In the last hours, the couple of the well-known rapper communicated through their Instagram stories to their hundreds of millions of fans that the name that he had decided together with his partner would be, Wolf.

Social networks began to “play” with the name of the new member of the clan as was done with his young sister, Stormi Webster. Among the names that circulated on social networks, equally affectionate nicknames appeared, such as ‘El Raposo’, ‘El Salvaje’ or ‘El Astuto’.

However, appellations aside, the newborn’s full name is, according to TMZ magazine, Wolf Jacques Webster. We are facing a name that all the followers of his parents have seemed to like very much, who point out that this would be the real name of the rapper Jacques Berman Webster II.

The same followers of Wolf’s mother have lashed out at the magazine that published this information for charges as dangerous as violation of privacy. Far from everything being there, they have also harshly criticized the doctor, Thais Aliabadi, for provide this type of data.

Away from this controversy, Kylie Jenner wanted to take advantage of the capicúa date of this past Tuesday, in addition to an ambigram, which looked quite similar to the date on which the baby was born. As she did with her first daughter, her mother wanted to publish a photo in which hand Wolf Jacques Webster is gripped by his sister’s.