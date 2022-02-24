This is the physical exercise that will help you prevent fatty liver

The liver is one of the most important organs of the human body since it is the main detoxification system of our body. The liver carries out the elimination of toxic and harmful substances that are produced as a result of the intake of food and infusions, so if this organ is not functioning properly, it is likely to have serious health consequences.

The liver fatty it is characterized by excess fat stored in liver cells and may or may not be associated with alcohol consumption. This accumulation of fat, if it is maintained for years, can lead to inflammation of the liver and, in a small number of cases, to the development of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The liver is essential for the functioning of the body. Source: Pixabay.com

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90% of obese people have liver fatty. It is important to say that this condition is not exclusive to the obese population; it can also appear in people without obesity, even in people of their ideal weight, and in those with a history of diabetes.

Many investigations speak that physical activity is important to avoid or reduce the risk of liver appearance fatty, and more so if there are risk factors that increase the chances of its appearance. Recently in an article published on the Runners World portal, he argues that running helps keep the liver healthy and prevent diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver.

Physical activity helps the liver. Source: Pixabay.com

Sport can modify mitochondrial function, and in this way can reduce the development of fatty liver deposits. This activation of mitochondrial function occurs in aerobic conditions, so running athletics can be a good option to reduce its appearance. Also, it is important to reduce the risk of fatty liver. A diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats can prevent the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.