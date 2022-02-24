This is the luxurious house that Leonardo DiCaprio bought for 10 million dollars

Hidden behind abundant vegetation, the house has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms distributed in a total of 5000 square meters.

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png The new house that Leo DiCaprio bought for 10 million dollars.

Read more ► Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxurious private plane: a “rarity” of 22 million euros

According to the publication made by its previous owners, the property underwent a complete restoration: the decoration was changed to a more current one, white oak and chevron floors were installed, luxurious light fixtures, and attractive iron and glass doors distributed offering a direct connection between inside and outside.

As soon as you enter the house, a super formal and modern entrance hall is highlighted by a spiral staircase and a black iron hall with freshly cut flowers, and other decorative details such as a designer mirror and a storage container. natural fibers. A luxurious chandelier flies over this sector and gives it a perfect closure.

image.png The living room has three comfortable armchairs upholstered in white leather, a designer rug, works of art distributed on all the walls.

Read more ► This is Rafa Nadal’s luxurious boat inside and out

At the main entrance, a white door connects directly to the main living and dining room. With white as the protagonist, these spaces are characterized by following an “open concept” style, being spacious, bright and having vintage winks.

The main dining room has a large wooden table in its natural state with irregular edges and 8 comfortable black upholstered chairs. Works of art are also present in this sector of the house. At one end of the main dining room, there is a minibar with a gold-colored bar next to three transparent stools and two cabinets full of first-rate drinks.

image.png The house includes a mini bar.

Continuing with the tour, we find a gourmet kitchen and an informal dining room. The kitchen is fully equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, a beverage niche and a breakfast island, all accented in black granite and white Carrara marble.

The home also features a private office that includes gray wood paneling with built-in shelving and a super-luxe designer lamp. On the upper floor of the residence there are three spacious and bright bedrooms, including the main one.

image.png The main bedroom has white as the protagonist and has an en-suite bathroom.

Read more ► The luxurious hotel chosen by Benjamín Vicuña and Eli Sulichin in Paris

The master bedroom sits under a cathedral-style ceiling, features a handy minibar, a separate lounge that extends onto a balcony with exterior views, and a luxurious marble en-suite bathroom with an oval bathtub.

The property’s garden is full of vegetation, it has a super rectangular swimming pool, a guest house, a detached garage for one car and space for grilling and outdoor dining.