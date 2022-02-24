This is the first image of Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, ‘The Father of the Atomic Bomb’

Universal Pictures and Syncopy revealed the first official image from Oppenheimerthe new movie Christopher Nolan who will tell the creation of the atomic bomb. A snapshot showing Cillian Murphy characterized as The father of the atomic bombthe leading scientist in a film that will also feature the presence of Kenneth Branagh.

On the occasion of the start of the filming of the film, the production shared the first image of Murphy as Julius Robert Oppenheimer in which the protagonist of Peaky Blinders with a stern gesture while smoking a cigarette. And it is that the physicist was an inveterate smoker, a vice that led him to suffer throat cancer.

Together with the first photograph of its protagonist and the start of filming, Oppenheimer also announced the addition of Kenneth Brangh to his cast. It will be the actor's third collaboration with Nolan, under whose orders he also shot Dunkirk and Hold on.











Also director Branagh recently premiered death on the nile and Belfasttape with which he got seven Oscar nominations. Not yet Branagh’s role in this ambitious cinematic tale is revealed.

Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon in ‘Oppenheim er‘

The film also has in its cast Emily Bluntwho plays the biologist and botanist Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimerthe wife of the protagonist.

While Matt Damon plays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. is Lewis Strauss, founder of the US Atomic Energy Commission that initiated the processes that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States and that ended the status of the scientist within the administration.

The rest of the cast is made up Florence Pugh (psychiatrist Jean Tatlock), benny safdie (the theoretical physicist Edward Teller), Michael Angarano (Robert Serber) and Josh Hartnett (pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence).

Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine are other names that complete the luxurious cast of Nolan’s film that has a budget close to 100 million dollars.

Nolan himself is in charge of the script for the film, based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer -with which Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin won the Pulitzer Prize-. Oppenheimer It will hit theaters in July 2023.

