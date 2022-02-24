This is the eco-friendly champagne in which Leonardo DiCaprio will invest

Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to invest in an eco-friendly champagne brand.

French champagne now belongs in a percentage to the Oscar-winning actor.

This agreement would seek to position the champagne brand even more, as a strategy used by other drinks of that cut, which make alliances with celebrities to get more consumers.

The star of Netflix’s latest Oscar-contending film, ‘Don’t look up’, Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to invest in Telmont, the eco-friendly brand of French champagne.

This is the brand of eco-friendly champagne in which Leonardo DiCaprio will invest

The champagne brand was founded in 1912, in Damery, and has remained in the market for four different generations.

Now it has been announced that the well-known American actor and businessman, Leonardo DiCaprio, decided to invest in the firm, buying a significant share of the capital of the French house.

This was shared by the senior owner of the Telmont brand, Rémy Cointreau. This is due to the tendency of some firms to collaborate and/or create alliances with celebrities in order to make their participation in the market much more profitable.

This new commitment to the eco-friendly champagne brand is assumed with pride, in the words of DiCaprio himself, since he considered in a message sent directly to Telmont that there is a pressing need to give back to Mother Nature.

This Leonardo DiCaprio commented on his new investment with Telmont:

“We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protect the environment. The House has one foot planted in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in a territory. We aim to act in favor of Mother Nature in everything we do”, commented the actor.

He also added that the eco-friendly champagne brand is committed to the environment, which is why he feels very proud to be part of Casa Telmont:

“From protecting biodiversity on their land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce their environmental footprint, which makes me proud to join them as an investor.”

