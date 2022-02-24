This is Robert Pattinson: discover the most personal side of the new Bat Man (Batman)

After becoming one of the most famous vampires in film history, the 35-year-old British actor, Robert Pattinsonfaces a new professional challenge: to become the new Batman. On March 4, the new story of the batman can already be enjoyed in theaters.

Tonight, the leading actors of batman, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), will be in the anthill of Antena 3 presenting the latest film of one of the most famous heroes.

Robert Pattinson’s Childhood

Born in London on May 13, 1986, Robert DouglasThomas Pattinsonbetter known as Robert PattinsonHe grew up in a middle class family. While her father, Richard, imported vintage cars from the United States, her mother, Clare, worked in a modeling agency.

The youngest of two sisters, Victoria and Lizzie, he was a not very bright student, who even got expelled from one of the most elite schools in his cityTower House School. And it is that the now actor has always known that his vocation was to dedicate himself to the world of acting.

In a statement collected by the magazine ShowBiz SpyPattinson confessed that as a child he wanted to be a rapper thanks to the singer Eminem, whom he considers a genius: “I have a huge collection of cassette tapes in which you can hear me rapping when I was only 13 years old,” he revealed. The one in London even admitted having your own group the one you called Big Tub and the Tappy Cats.

[[H3:De su debut en ‘Harry Potter’ hasta convertirse en uno de los vampiros más famosos del cine]]

Before the age of twenty, Robert Pattinson made the leap to the big screen thanks to the role of cedric diggory on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The next Batman gave an interview to GQ where the actor recalled that he felt intimidated on the set: “it was very scary. The first scene I shot was in the magical labyrinth and I had never done anything with special effects and stunts, which was a big deal at the time. I felt very, veryand bulliedAlso, he joked that he felt “silly” holding the wand.

Just three years later, the actor became a global star when he brought to life Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of the novels of the saga Twilightfrom stephenie meyer. A role that, as reported by Antena 3, was motivated by his lack of money, “after spending almost everything he earned on ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ in an apartment in the London neighborhood of Soho and in try to boost your career as a musician”.

For the British actor, Edward Cullen It has been the most difficult role of his entire life: “I think Twilight it’s probably the hardest part I’ve ever done because doing it for five movies, it’s really hard to think of things that maybe aren’t boring. Especially if you don’t die. Because… What’s the drama? You are not afraid of anything! And that is the whole essence of the drama: life and death, ”he explained to TheGuardian. What’s more, during a 2017 interview with Howard Sternn, Pattinson confessed that he was almost fired for playing the role of Edward Cullen too seriously.

The love story between the vampire and the mortal, Beautiful swan (Kristen Stewart) conquered millions of fans around the world, and not only during the five films of the saga, but also in real life.

The love story between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart they met during the filming of the saga Twilightwhile they gave life to the couple inspired by the youth novels of stephenie meyer. The director of the film, Catherine Hardwicke, publicly expressed the chemistry between the two actors. That is why, after playing Bella and Edward, both started a relationship off the big screen.

At the beginning of the courtship, both Robert and Kristen decided to remain silent, denying the constant rumors about their romance. However, a series of photos of them kissing outside the recording set confirmed what was an open secret.





Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson // Gtres





However, the popularity of the couple was affected when some images of the actress kissing with the film director rupert sanders, with whom he coincided in the production of Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter. At that time, Stewart released a statement in which he acknowledged his “momentary indiscretion” with the filmmaker (then married with two children).

What’s more, apologized to Pattinsonwho had been his partner for three years: “I deeply regret the hurt and shame i’ve caused those close to me and everyone this has affected. This has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry,” the actress said in a statement.

After it was confirmed that the compromise between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart it was over, the couple went their separate ways.

Other loves of Pattinson

In 2008, the magazines People and Vanity Fair they named Robert Pattinson the living man most attractive in the world. In 2009, the actor was also hailed as the most attractive man In a survey conducted by the magazine Glamor throughout the UK and in 2010 he was named the man best dressed of the world through magazines GQ and Glamor. For his part, in 2020 he was proclaimed the man most attractive in the world. Is that why the actor has conquered so many hearts?

Considered one of the sexiest men on the planet, Pattinson has been linked to Camila Belle, Nikki Reed, Katy Perry or Emma Watson. Despite all the rumors, he has only known several official girlfriends.

Robert’s first public partner was the German model nina schubert, with whom he was from 2003 to 2006, the year in which they decided to end their relationship by mutual agreement.

After the most mediatic relationship of the British with Kristen Stewart, the actor began dating the singer, songwriter, producer, dancer and actress, FKA Twigs, with whom he made his relationship official at the 2015 MET Gala. The couple got engaged seven months after meeting. However, in 2017, they ended their love story.





FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson // Getty





Since 2018, the actor maintains a stable relationship with the model Suki Waterhousealthough both keep their private lives as anonymous as possible.

Recently, Pattinson talked about his partner on the show Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere he assured that he had never been as nervous before the premiere of a film as he is before that of batman, which he has been able to see together with the director of the film, Matt Reeves, his family and his girlfriend, Waterhouse: “I’m pretty sure they normally he doesn’t like to watch superhero movies but just seeing that she was holding his attention the whole time, and feeling a small tear on her face, changed everything.”

The successful film career of Robert Pattinson

Even though the race Robert Pattinson got off on the wrong foot when his scenes in the movie were cut, the vanity fairwhere the actor made his debut on the big screen, has not stopped reaping success since then.

Robert has worked with filmmakers such as David Cronenberg on Cosmopolis (2012) or Maps to the stars (2014). He has also been under the direction of David Michod on The hunter (2014) or from James Gray on Z, the lost city (2016). In addition, she has starred in the police thriller good time (2017), has explored the field of comedy in Damsel (2018) and that of psychological terror with The lighthouse (2019).

In recent years, the British actor has played the Dauphin of France on king (2019), a historical drama that tells of the accession of King Henry V of England to the throne. Finally, the last of his works was Tenet (2020).

the news that Robert Pattinson is the next Batman has generated quite a stir. The transition from vampire to bat surely leaves no one indifferent.

What is clear is that Pattinson is one of the most successful actors on the film scene. In 2009 he was appointed by Vanity Fair as one of the highest paid actors in hollywood. In 2010, the British newspaper The Sunday Times put the actor on his d liste young millionaires in the UK, while the magazine Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2012, the magazine Forbes placed Robert fourth on his list of the most profitable players of the industry.

His first steps in the world of music and modeling

Robert Pattinson He has not recorded any album, but he has never forgotten music like his sister, Lizzy Pattinsonwho is a singer and participated in the program The X Factor UK 2014. The actor included two of his compositions in the soundtrack of the vampire saga, Twilight: never think and let me sign. In addition, the soundtrack of the feature film how to bealso includes three Pattinson songs.

The Briton has also worked as a model, being the image of such prestigious firms as Dior.

Pattinson’s support for great causes

Robert Pattinson has participated in numerous charitable causes supporting campaigns such as Go Campaign in defense of refugee girls, collaborating in associations such as ECPAT, where they fight against child trafficking or using his image to raise funds for shelters, orphanages or global organizations such as the ‘International Medical Corps’.