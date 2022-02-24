“This is how I decided to leave”: Karol G is the face of Vogue Mexico and sends a peculiar message to fans

COLOMBIA – Carol G She has become one of the most representative Latin artists of today. Having had a marked evolution over the last few years, the paisa reggaetonera has even gone from being “La bebecita” to “La mamacita”. A change that she has certainly gone hand in hand with the love break she had with Anuel AA, who continues to be a topic of conversation.

In fact, as a result of the most recent publication that the Colombian has made, many are those who have begun to speculate about the real reason for her latest work. Just as “Mami” seemed to be an answer for her ex, now a beautiful editorial project fits perfectly as a hint for Yailin, the Puerto Rican singer’s current partner and fiancée.

Karol G debuts in Vogue al natural

Making a totally different bet than usual, Carol G has posed for the lens of Vogue Mexico as few celebrities have dared to do. Although she wore haute couture fashion, the Colombian celebrity opted to wear light and almost imperceptible makeup. A media move that fans and followers of all the love drama captured at the moment.

“This is how I decided to go out: Little makeup, simple, natural. Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we “should” look, or see ourselves according to social standards, “she began by saying the bichota in the caption of the publication. “On this occasion I wanted them to speak for me, my way of thinking, the success of my work and my music and the security that has been so difficult to build over the years” she sentenced.

On the one hand, the publication of Carol G seems to go hand in hand with a complaint that recently Danna Paola did against the team People in spanish. At the same time, many were those who noticed the subtlety of the subject because, during these days, much has been said about Yailin and her abuse of makeup, editions, and operations. Clearly, this marks a difference between the type of women who contend in the media today.