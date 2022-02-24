this is his very young girlfriend

Related news

Elon Musk (50 years old) is not only the richest man in the world, but also an eccentric character where they exist. In addition to grabbing headlines for his professional life as CEO of such well-known companies as Tesla or Space X, he also does so because of his hectic private life.

After announcing his divorce from the singer Grimes (33), his third wife, and mother of his young son, X Æ A-12 (1), last September, nobody expected the South African to rebuild his love life in the short term. However, being single did not last long and five months later it became known that he would have a new girlfriend.

The middle HollyWoodLife He has given a name and surname to the mysterious woman with whom Musk would have a relationship. She is Natasha Bassetan Australian actress 24 years and known for being the one who will give life to the first girlfriend of Elvis Preysler, Dixie Locke, in the tape Elvis, by Baz Luhrmann. This information has been published just a few days after the Daily Mail show the first photographs of the couple, in which they appeared together, getting off the jet Elon’s private at the Los Angeles airport.

Natasha Bassett at an event in 2019.

gtres

“Only they have been dating for several months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much in love with each other and have spent a great deal of time together,” a source close to the businessman assured. HollyWoodLifehighlighting that they are experiencing a very intense courtship.

Focused on her career in the world of acting, Basset moved from her native Sydney to New York after receiving one at the prestigious school Atlantic Acting School. Finished her studies, she ended up in Los Angeles, where she debuted in the series CampAlthough it was not a great success, it served as a springboard for other works. It was then that his name began to be known, coming to star in the biopic on Birtney Spears (40), Britney Ever Afteror the movie Hail Caesar!in which he shared the screen with faces as famous as Scarlett Johansson (37), George Clooney (60) or channing tatum (41).

This is the first relationship that Elon Musk maintains after separating from Grimes, with whom he shared three years of marriage. Previously, the owner of Tesla was married to Justin Wilsonhis first wife and mother of his other five children, and with the actress Tatulah Rileywith whom he had no offspring.

Although he has not been lucky in love, Musk seems willing to keep trying, because he does not like being single. This was confirmed to the magazine rolling stone, in which he assured that he prefers long relationships. “If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term partner, I can’t be happy… going to sleep just kills me“, said.

[Más información: Elon Musk vende sus últimas cuatro casas por 60 millones: la excéntrica promesa que ha cumplido]

Follow the topics that interest you