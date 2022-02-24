They still prescribe prohibited anti-Covid medicine

El Mañana / Staff.- There are still many doctors who handle the Ivermectin as a treatment against Covid-19, despite the fact that it is unproven and disqualified for use before the pandemicsince it does not work as a treatment against the virus.

The Ivermectin It has deworming use, so it does not work as a treatment against the virus.

Gabriel Rosado Triay, a doctor, commented that there is no need to be respected by doctors for patients, because it is useless, although many continue to use this treatment, although it has ceased to be applied.

“It will not work for coronaviruses, we have to say that, nor will the use of azithromycin for prevention, which is the other antibiotic that was used and the use of steroids that were used have precise indications as anti-inflammatory and the use of steroids is indicated when the oxygen saturation starts to drop,” he said.

And he added: “But unfortunately we see that patients of any age are treated as a combo, that is, nothing else comes out positive for coronavirus, and they send them the combo, but it is poorly managed.”

He explained that at the beginning of the pandemicthere was anxiety, it was not known how to attack the virus, but in 2020 there was a report by scientists who had shown that it inhibited but at very high doses and was toxic to humans.

“We see that many doctors still manage the ivermectin as a treatment, even though it is unproven and disqualified,” he stressed.

“People were desperate because they didn’t even know how to treat themselves, in pediatrics we use the Ivermectin when the treatment of pediculosis, of lice in children, fails, then we use the Ivermectin as an additional resource, it is not of first intention for the management of lice, you always have to be careful in the dosage”, he stressed.

The doctor pointed out that these medications mentioned should not be used for treatment, although many give them automatically when confirmed positive, but in reality they are not useful for those cases.